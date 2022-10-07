PRIME MINISTER YAIR LAPID: (Non-English language spoken). ESTRIN: He said Israel has been trying to reach this deal for more than 10 years and that it will strengthen the security of northern Israel. The matter in dispute was who gets natural gas fields off the Mediterranean coast. One is in disputed waters. Another is an Israeli waters where Lebanon laid a new claim two years ago. Israel recently made moves to extract gas there. And Lebanese militant group Hezbollah made threats of war. The details haven't been officially announced, but reportedly the two sides compromised on the border line. Israel will extract gas from one field, and Lebanon will explore for gas in the other potential field, with the U.S. and Israel saying Lebanon will share some of the revenues. Lebanon's chief negotiator, Elias Bou Saab, says the deal satisfies both sides.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 17 HOURS AGO