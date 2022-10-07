ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Examining the importance of the only bridge connecting Crimea to Russia

Andrew Weiss, who directs research on Russia and Eurasia at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is also the author of a forthcoming biography of Vladimir Putin called "Accidental Czar." Welcome to the program, sir. ANDREW WEISS: Great to be here. INSKEEP: Let's talk about the bridge that was...
EUROPE
NPR

Russian missiles hit multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv

Russian missiles hit multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, today. Ukraine's State Emergency Service says at least 11 people were killed and more than 60 wounded. This comes after multiple Russian setbacks, including an explosion on a symbolically important bridge. People woke Saturday to images of the partial destruction of that bridge from Russia to Crimea. President Vladimir Putin personally opened the bridge after Russia illegally seized Crimea back in 2014. These days, it's used to supply Russian forces that are retreating in Ukraine. So what is the Russian response? NPR's Jason Beaubien is in Kyiv. Hey there, Jason.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
NPR

Security forces in Iran have been trying to crush anti-government protests

Places in Iran are seeing almost de facto martial law as the government tries to shut down protests that are stretching into their fourth week. Dozens of demonstrators are said to have been killed. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. At least 185 people have died in the crackdowns on ongoing anti-government protests...
PROTESTS
NPR

Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, hitting infrastructure and other targets

Russian forces continued their attack on Ukraine for a second day in a row, hitting cities across the country. In the capital of Kyiv, air raid sirens sounded at 8 a.m. that sent hundreds of families back into the subway system for shelter. NPR correspondent Franco Ordoñez visited some of those families this morning, and he's on the line. Hi, Franco.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Belarusian#Ukrainians#Ukraine War Politics#Russian
NPR

Iran's government is struggling to control growing women's rights protests

Women, life, freedom - those are the cries of Iranian women who continue to call for change across their country. The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died while she was in custody by Iran's so-called morality police. The anti-regime protests are the biggest in at least a decade, and more than three weeks in, they continue to grow - this despite reports from Amnesty International and other human rights groups that Iran's security forces are beating protesters, arresting them, firing live ammunition into groups.
PROTESTS
NPR

After Russia destroyed water supply, Mykolaiv is struggling to get clean water

In a southern city in Ukraine, Russian forces destroyed the municipal water supply five months ago. Residents have been struggling to get clean water ever since. The war in Ukraine has caused billions of dollars in damages. Ukrainian officials complain that Russian missile strikes are specifically targeting civilian infrastructure. Rail lines, power plants and dams have been destroyed. Back in April, Russia cut off the water supply for the southern city of Mykolaiv. Missile strikes blew up two pipelines that carried water from a nearby river to the city. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports the city has been struggling to get clean water ever since.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
NPR

North Korea confirms it simulated use of nukes to destroy enemies

Russia is not the only country making threats of nuclear strikes. North Korea is telling a story about its recent missile tests. It has conducted seven rounds of tests in the past couple of weeks. And the government now says those launches all simulated attacks on South Korea using tactical nuclear weapons. North Korea also restated its position that it's not interested in dialogue with the United States or South Korea.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
PROTESTS
NPR

Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you

President Biden became the first president to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2021, and did so again this year. It falls on the same day as Columbus Day, which was established by Italian American groups to celebrate their heritage and to acknowledge the mistreatment of the immigrant group in the U.S.
POLITICS
NPR

Israel and Lebanon settle a dispute over gas drilling rights in the Mediterranean Sea

PRIME MINISTER YAIR LAPID: (Non-English language spoken). ESTRIN: He said Israel has been trying to reach this deal for more than 10 years and that it will strengthen the security of northern Israel. The matter in dispute was who gets natural gas fields off the Mediterranean coast. One is in disputed waters. Another is an Israeli waters where Lebanon laid a new claim two years ago. Israel recently made moves to extract gas there. And Lebanese militant group Hezbollah made threats of war. The details haven't been officially announced, but reportedly the two sides compromised on the border line. Israel will extract gas from one field, and Lebanon will explore for gas in the other potential field, with the U.S. and Israel saying Lebanon will share some of the revenues. Lebanon's chief negotiator, Elias Bou Saab, says the deal satisfies both sides.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Consider This from NPR

VIKTOR SHEVCHENKO: (Speaking Ukrainian). KELLY: Eighty-one-year-old Viktor Shevchenko (ph) was watering plants on his balcony in Dnipro Monday morning. It was a sunroom, completely enclosed by glass. A few minutes after he went inside to cook breakfast, a strike hit just outside his apartment. The force from the blast nearly knocked him over. His kitchen cabinets blew open. The windows on his balcony shattered inward.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy