Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies
MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU.
Examining the importance of the only bridge connecting Crimea to Russia
Andrew Weiss, who directs research on Russia and Eurasia at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is also the author of a forthcoming biography of Vladimir Putin called "Accidental Czar." Welcome to the program, sir. ANDREW WEISS: Great to be here. INSKEEP: Let's talk about the bridge that was...
Russian missiles hit multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv
Russian missiles hit multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, today. Ukraine's State Emergency Service says at least 11 people were killed and more than 60 wounded. This comes after multiple Russian setbacks, including an explosion on a symbolically important bridge. People woke Saturday to images of the partial destruction of that bridge from Russia to Crimea. President Vladimir Putin personally opened the bridge after Russia illegally seized Crimea back in 2014. These days, it's used to supply Russian forces that are retreating in Ukraine. So what is the Russian response? NPR's Jason Beaubien is in Kyiv. Hey there, Jason.
An 11-year-old girl was among the casualties in Russia's strikes across Ukraine
We commonly tell the story of the war in Ukraine in enormous terms - the largest countries in Europe, millions of refugees, nightmarish effects on the whole world economy. This morning, we tell the story of the war through the life of one small girl. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports. JASON...
News brief: Russia under pressure, North Korea missile tests, LA City Council turmoil
Russia carries out rounds of airstrikes across Ukraine. North Korea confirms a simulated use of nukes to destroy its enemies. After racist comments, LA City Council president resigns leadership post. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. You can break the Russian invasion of Ukraine into two conflicts. There's the physical war - people...
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.
Security forces in Iran have been trying to crush anti-government protests
Places in Iran are seeing almost de facto martial law as the government tries to shut down protests that are stretching into their fourth week. Dozens of demonstrators are said to have been killed. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. At least 185 people have died in the crackdowns on ongoing anti-government protests...
Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, hitting infrastructure and other targets
Russian forces continued their attack on Ukraine for a second day in a row, hitting cities across the country. In the capital of Kyiv, air raid sirens sounded at 8 a.m. that sent hundreds of families back into the subway system for shelter. NPR correspondent Franco Ordoñez visited some of those families this morning, and he's on the line. Hi, Franco.
Russia's latest wave of missile strikes across Ukraine reflect its strategy
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to retired Lt. Gen. David Deptula of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies about the new wave of Russian missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.
Iran's government is struggling to control growing women's rights protests
Women, life, freedom - those are the cries of Iranian women who continue to call for change across their country. The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died while she was in custody by Iran's so-called morality police. The anti-regime protests are the biggest in at least a decade, and more than three weeks in, they continue to grow - this despite reports from Amnesty International and other human rights groups that Iran's security forces are beating protesters, arresting them, firing live ammunition into groups.
Ukrainian officials say Russia launched more than 100 missiles over the last 2 days
Audio will be available later today. There were more air raid sirens Wednesday in parts of Ukraine. Russia on Tuesday launched fresh missile attacks — following up on Monday's strikes.Ukraine pleaded for more modern air defense systems.
After Russia destroyed water supply, Mykolaiv is struggling to get clean water
In a southern city in Ukraine, Russian forces destroyed the municipal water supply five months ago. Residents have been struggling to get clean water ever since. The war in Ukraine has caused billions of dollars in damages. Ukrainian officials complain that Russian missile strikes are specifically targeting civilian infrastructure. Rail lines, power plants and dams have been destroyed. Back in April, Russia cut off the water supply for the southern city of Mykolaiv. Missile strikes blew up two pipelines that carried water from a nearby river to the city. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports the city has been struggling to get clean water ever since.
Israeli Security Cabinet OKs Lebanon maritime border deal
Israel's Security Cabinet has voted in favor of the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Lebanon, the first of several procedural hurdles before the agreement is formally adopted
North Korea confirms it simulated use of nukes to destroy enemies
Russia is not the only country making threats of nuclear strikes. North Korea is telling a story about its recent missile tests. It has conducted seven rounds of tests in the past couple of weeks. And the government now says those launches all simulated attacks on South Korea using tactical nuclear weapons. North Korea also restated its position that it's not interested in dialogue with the United States or South Korea.
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you
President Biden became the first president to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2021, and did so again this year. It falls on the same day as Columbus Day, which was established by Italian American groups to celebrate their heritage and to acknowledge the mistreatment of the immigrant group in the U.S.
Israel and Lebanon settle a dispute over gas drilling rights in the Mediterranean Sea
PRIME MINISTER YAIR LAPID: (Non-English language spoken). ESTRIN: He said Israel has been trying to reach this deal for more than 10 years and that it will strengthen the security of northern Israel. The matter in dispute was who gets natural gas fields off the Mediterranean coast. One is in disputed waters. Another is an Israeli waters where Lebanon laid a new claim two years ago. Israel recently made moves to extract gas there. And Lebanese militant group Hezbollah made threats of war. The details haven't been officially announced, but reportedly the two sides compromised on the border line. Israel will extract gas from one field, and Lebanon will explore for gas in the other potential field, with the U.S. and Israel saying Lebanon will share some of the revenues. Lebanon's chief negotiator, Elias Bou Saab, says the deal satisfies both sides.
Some lawmakers push back on the oil cartel OPEC with a bill they called NOPEC
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ellen Wald of the Atlantic Council about bipartisan legislation that passed a Senate panel in May that would allow the U.S. to sue nations OPEC+ nations for price fixing. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The White House and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are threatening...
Consider This from NPR
VIKTOR SHEVCHENKO: (Speaking Ukrainian). KELLY: Eighty-one-year-old Viktor Shevchenko (ph) was watering plants on his balcony in Dnipro Monday morning. It was a sunroom, completely enclosed by glass. A few minutes after he went inside to cook breakfast, a strike hit just outside his apartment. The force from the blast nearly knocked him over. His kitchen cabinets blew open. The windows on his balcony shattered inward.
Israel agrees to pay family of a Palestinian American who died after being detained
Israel says it will pay about $141,000 to the family of a Palestinian-American man who died of a heart attack while in Israeli custody. The State Department was concerned with this case. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Israel has agreed to pay the family of an elderly Palestinian American man who...
