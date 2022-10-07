ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherry Hill, NJ
Government
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Education
trentonnj.org

Trenton’s Downtown to Get $500,000 Makeover

TRENTON, NJ – Kicking off First Friday, Trenton’s downtown monthly celebration, Mayor Reed Gusciora announced today that the South Warren Street business district would be getting a $500,000 makeover. The funding will come from the State’s Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) program, not the City taxpayers, and Gusciora was...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Fire Disrupts Traffic On Garden State Parkway

A car fire closed one lane of the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 on the parkway northbound north of Exit 117 in Aberdeen Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. One of three...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Tax Bill#Garrison Architects#The Board Of Education
94.5 PST

How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged

E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Swatting Incidents

A 28-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a series of "swatting" calls made from a motel room to businesses over the summer, authorities said. Rakim D. Anderson of Willingboro was charged with 13 counts of false public alarm after a three-month investigation, according to Monroe Township police.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey

- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
STANHOPE, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment

Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy