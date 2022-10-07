Read full article on original website
Cherry Hill's successful school bond vote was just the beginning of what's seen as 5 years of intense work.
When Cherry Hill's record-setting school bond referendum won by a landslide on Thursday, district school officials, members of the board of education and many parents rejoiced that voters backed the need to rehabilitate 19 deeply worn school buildings. But — like buying a new home or getting a new job...
N.J. county’s municipal court idea hits the (single) spot | Editorial
As advocates for money-saving consolidation in the way New Jersey governs itself, it’s hard for us not to be all-in on a novel idea that’s being mulled in Salem County: Municipal courts for all 15 of the county’s towns in a single, central location. The proposal emerged...
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
trentonnj.org
Trenton’s Downtown to Get $500,000 Makeover
TRENTON, NJ – Kicking off First Friday, Trenton’s downtown monthly celebration, Mayor Reed Gusciora announced today that the South Warren Street business district would be getting a $500,000 makeover. The funding will come from the State’s Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) program, not the City taxpayers, and Gusciora was...
Help available to Ocean County seniors applying for ANCHOR program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County officials want to make sure the county’s senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three...
N.J. skating rink to remain open after recently announcing closing plans
A New Jersey skating rink that has been around since 1978 will remain open after announcing plans to close last month. United Skates Jackson, formerly known as Jackson Skating Center, is staying open under the management of United Skates of America. It is located at 2270 W. County Line Rd....
Car Fire Disrupts Traffic On Garden State Parkway
A car fire closed one lane of the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 on the parkway northbound north of Exit 117 in Aberdeen Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. One of three...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged
E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
Former NJ school principal charged as a peeping Tom burglar
WINSLOW — A six-month investigation into the case of a man peering into the windows of several homes and entering one of them led to the arrest of a former elementary school principal. The investigation began in February when a woman reported a man entered her home in the...
Widow fights to have defibrillators on every floor of N.J. courthouses to prevent tragedy that took husband’s life
South Jersey attorney Peter Fiorentino, Jr., went into cardiac arrest while waiting for his case to be called at the Gloucester County Courthouse 11 years ago. Fiorentino, who was 42 at the time, died four days later at the hospital. His widow, Amy Vasquez, believes he would have survived if...
South Jersey Man Arrested In Swatting Incidents
A 28-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a series of "swatting" calls made from a motel room to businesses over the summer, authorities said. Rakim D. Anderson of Willingboro was charged with 13 counts of false public alarm after a three-month investigation, according to Monroe Township police.
Almost 30 people displaced after apartment fire in Camden County: Officials
PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Nine families were displaced by a 4-alarm apartment fire overnight. Officials say the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Friday in Pine Hill.Almost 25 people in total are without a home now.The Red Cross will be assisting those who have been impacted.No injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the fire.
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
Police continue search for accused killer in N.J. shooting as family seeks justice
The family of Herbert R. Lee Jr. doesn’t want anyone to forget his alleged killer remains at large. Lee, 36, of Bridgeton, was shot to death July 30 during an incident at Maplewood Gardens apartments in Bridgeton. He left behind six kids, a sister and a fiancé. Police...
PhillyBite
The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey
- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment
Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
