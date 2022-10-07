ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? How This Legendary Era of Black Artists Transformed Cinema Forever

By Sammy Approved
 4 days ago

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming documentary “IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU!?” debuts next month to the platform. It examines how this legendary era of African American artists transformed cinema and popular culture forever. Watch the trailer inside.

From celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell, “IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?” is both a documentary and deeply personal essay. The film examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 1970’s. It is a deep dive into the impact that point of view had on movies, as well as popular culture, and serves as a love letter to film, posing questions that have never been asked, let alone answered.

Crucial artistic voices, including director Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson , Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others, offer their distinctive prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired this specific film era. The film provides insight into the history of Black representation going back to the earliest days of cinema, and the cultural impact of witnessing unapologetic Blackness. The documentary highlights a time which redirected the entire industry.

“IS THAT BALCK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?” is produced by Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, Angus Wall and Ciara Lacy. It also marks Mitchell’s directorial debut.

We love a film that uplifts, supports and celebrates the Black artists whose contributions often fall by the wayside. They paved the way for this generation, and it’s time the world knows.

Be sure to catch the exciting documentary on Netflix Nov. 11th, which answers: “how one decade changed American cinema and the culture forever?”

Catch the official trailer below:

