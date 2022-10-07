Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat
Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
Mike Lindell says he “prayed” for GOP to lose because it would prove him right about voter fraud
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed over the weekend that he was secretly praying for Democrats to win two Senate elections in Georgia in early 2021 on the grounds that it would lend credence to his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen. The Macon Telegraph reports that Lindell told...
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Nancy Pelosi Throws Shade At Trump On ‘The Late Show’ & Makes Bold Prediction About Midterm Election Results: “We Will Hold The House”
Nancy Pelosi stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and made a bold prediction about the midterm elections coming in November. “I believe that we will hold the House,” the current Speaker of the House said to the roaring applause of the in-house audience. “We will hold the House by winning more seats. We won the 40 seats, then we lost some when Trump was on the ballot, we lost some on the Trump districts but we held enough seats to hold the House. He’s not on the ballot now.”
Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’
The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – live
Top Republican House made claim in meeting with police officers despite ex-president having urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Majority of Gen Z intends to vote in upcoming midterm elections: survey
The midterm elections are mere weeks away and voters across the country will decide on consequential races, including some of the nation’s youngest voters who have indicated they plan to turnout to vote and are paying attention to a host of national and global issues. A study conducted by...
Nearly 40 percent of Republicans will blame election fraud if GOP doesn’t win Congress: poll
Thirty-nine percent of Republicans will blame election fraud if the GOP doesn’t win control of Congress in the November midterm elections, while 26 percent of Democrats will say the same if their party doesn’t win, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll. The poll documents the widening divide between...
Effingham Radio
Support For Third Political Party Dips
Support for a third political party in the U.S. is slipping. That’s according to a new Gallup survey which puts the number at 56-percent. It stood at a high of 62-percent at the start of last year after a contentious presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The...
Washington Examiner
Nearly 40% of GOP voters likely to blame fraud if party loses midterm elections: Poll
Nearly 40% of Republicans said they are likely to blame voter fraud if their party doesn’t win control of Congress in November, outnumbering Democrats who said they’d feel the same. A new Axios-Ipsos Two Americas Index Poll indicated Republicans are far more likely to blame fraud amid election...
Pain at the pump could shift midterm outcome: 'This election is likely won or lost at the pump'
Gas prices are spiking ahead of the midterm elections, and many strategists agree that regardless of whether President Biden's policies caused the high prices, "this election is likely won or lost at the pump." California is currently experiencing the highest gas prices in the country at $6.43 a gallon, a...
A majority of Americans will have election deniers on the ballot. What could this mean for the future?
Donald Trump’s name is not on the ballot this November, but his ideology certainly is. As the former president continues to spread misinformation about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, FiveThirtyEight reports that 60% of U.S. voters are to have someone who either casts doubt or completely denies the results from 2020 on the ballot in 2022.
Voting Rights Advocate Explains How Voter Suppression Tactics Hurt Democracy, Skew Elections
As lawmakers around the country pass complicated measures that make it harder to cast a vote, one voting rights expert tells PEOPLE they will do more harm than good in ensuring fair elections. Bob Brandon is the president and CEO of the Fair Elections Center, a national nonpartisan voting rights...
CNET
The Election Misinformation Blind Spot Nobody's Talking About
Nearly 50 migrants, many from Venezuela, found themselves unexpectedly in Martha's Vineyard last month, part of a political stunt by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meant to protest US President Joe Biden's immigration policy. Some migrants said they'd been told they were being flown from San Antonio to Boston, where they could get expedited immigration papers, NPR reported. People in the group were also given a brochure in Spanish that falsely promised cash, housing and help with Social Security card applications.
Comments / 0