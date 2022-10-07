Nancy Pelosi stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and made a bold prediction about the midterm elections coming in November. “I believe that we will hold the House,” the current Speaker of the House said to the roaring applause of the in-house audience. “We will hold the House by winning more seats. We won the 40 seats, then we lost some when Trump was on the ballot, we lost some on the Trump districts but we held enough seats to hold the House. He’s not on the ballot now.”

