Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects for theft of catalytic converters and have recovered six stolen converters. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Dearborn Place and Armitos Avenue for a reported theft of a catalytic converter that had just occurred. The reporting party provided a suspect vehicle description. Approximately 7 minutes later, deputies spotted a similar vehicle on Highway 101, southbound and conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the Las Positas offramp.
Comments / 0