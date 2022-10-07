ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cityofgoleta.org

SB County Animal Services Waives Fees for Adopters and Owners

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter in Santa Maria urgently needs to reduce the number of pets in the shelter, by at least 50%, and is requesting help from the community. Highly needed repairs to the location are underway and will create significant challenges for animal care. These improvements are expected to last through mid-November 2022.
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects for theft of catalytic converters and have recovered six stolen converters. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Dearborn Place and Armitos Avenue for a reported theft of a catalytic converter that had just occurred. The reporting party provided a suspect vehicle description. Approximately 7 minutes later, deputies spotted a similar vehicle on Highway 101, southbound and conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the Las Positas offramp.
