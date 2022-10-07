Read full article on original website
Carscoops
This Tesla Model S Owner Is Either A Huge Fan Of Iron Man Or The Pontiac Sunfire
While the Tesla Model S is the oldest model in the automaker’s current range, we think it remains the best-looking. This particular Model S, however? Well, it is a different story entirely. Images of this bizarre Model S were recently shared to Reddit after it was spotted parked in...
Carscoops
Elon Musk Explains How Propeller And “Creative Wheel Hub Design” Can Transform Tesla Cybertruck Into Boat
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has revealed a new titbit about the Cybertruck and its claimed dual functionality as both a car and a boat. The eccentric billionaire recently stated that the Tesla Cybertruck will function “briefly” as a boat when it hits the market but did not state just how this would be achieved. What he did say is that it would be able to cross the channel between South Padre Island, Texas and the SpaceX Starbase approximately 4.5 miles away.
Carscoops
Tesla Inadvertently Leaks Locations Of Hundreds Of New Superchargers
Tesla is set to open more than 340 new Supercharger points throughout the United States as the world’s largest network of EV chargers expands even further. Details about the new locations were briefly available on Tesla’s website and while they were swiftly removed, Twitter user Supercharger King managed to map them out on Google Maps.
Carscoops
Heavier EVs Mean Heavier Car Carriers, So The Trucking Industry Is Fighting For Higher Weight Limits
The trend towards heavier cars is only being perpetuated by the approach of electric vehicles. But car haulers are already pushing the weight limits set by the government, and the trucking industry says something’s got to give. Critics, though, argue that increasing weight limits makes roads more dangerous and wears infrastructure out faster.
Carscoops
Ferrari 458 Driver Hits A Wall After Spinning Out And Seemingly Forgetting That The Brake Pedal Exists
A recently-posted video on Instagram demonstrates why learning to drive is such an important skill. One driver in a bright red Ferrari 458 Italia is still honing their skills after a recent incident. After spinning out in front of a crowd of people recording their actions it seems that the driver forgot about the brake pedal and subsequently caused thousands of dollars to the supercar.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A4 Avant Goes For A Ring Run, Promises To Be A Slick Grocery Getter
The 2024 Audi A4 Avant has been spied stretching its legs on the Nürburgring, ahead of an expected unveiling next year. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagon has an evolutionary design that is instantly recognizable. However, there are plenty of changes including a wider and shorter singleframe grille. The...
Carscoops
Tesla Smashes Monthly Record Of Chinese-Built Models After Shanghai Gigafactory Upgrade
Tesla has broken its own record for deliveries of Chinese-made vehicles, with the American automaker being some 8 percent up on the previous total. A report released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) confirmed the news, with the company delivering 83,135 units from its Shangai factory in September. Two...
Carscoops
New 2023 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Costs $4,000 More Than Outgoing Model
Kia announced today that the 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid will start at $33,740 plus a $1,295 destination fee, which brings the price up to $35,035. That’s considerably more than the model it replaces, but it is also improved over the 2022 in a number of ways. While the 2022...
Carscoops
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Driven, Ex-Koenigsegg Head Designer Interviewed, And 2025 Fiat 500X Render: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The physical weight of EVs is becoming increasingly challenging to manage, so says haulers across the United States. That’s because, thanks to the heavier batteries, EVs already outweigh conventional combustion cars in most instances, meaning car haulers are pushing the weight limits set by the government. Individual tractor-trailers are currently restricted to an 80,000 lbs (36,287 kg) gross weight, a limit that was set in 1975. If that doesn’t change, the industry says, it will lead to further supply line disruptions once EVs arrive.
Carscoops
Novitec’s Ferrari SF90 Spider Receives Carbon-Fiber Treatment And Power Bump To 1,094 Hp
Novitec presented their tuning package for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale just a few months ago, and now the company is following up with a similar kit for the Ferrari SF90 Spider. This includes a carbon-fiber bodykit, a new set of 21-inch wheels, lowered suspension, and a power increase for the plug-in hybrid setup.
Carscoops
Porsche Testing Vibrating Car To Make EVs More Aerodynamic
As the automotive industry’s transition to electric propulsion accelerates, automakers are looking for ways to make their cars more and more aerodynamic. And that has led to some fascinating and, sometimes, weird solutions. Porsche recently admitted that, among the methods being tested to make vehicles slice through the air...
Carscoops
Has The U.S. Done Enough In Time For An EV Boom?
The EV revolution appears to be well underway in the US, with the segment recently achieving a 5 percent share of the market, which analysts believe is a watershed moment that indicates the beginning of rapid growth. It’s in line with the government’s efforts to push EVs to consumers, and...
Carscoops
Driven: 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Is Big On Style And Space, But Hybrid Needs Work
The Tonale might just be the car that finally helps Alfa Romeo hit the big time. Seriously. Yeah, we know people said the same about the Giulia and Stelvio, and yet despite being well received, neither has sold in huge numbers. But the Tonale could change that. Does it deserve to? We jumped behind the wheel of a UK-spec entry-level, front-wheel drive mild-hybrid to find out.
Carscoops
What’s With All Of These Crazy Nissan Z Dealer Markups?
The new Nissan Z is finally arriving at dealer lots across the nation. From the looks of it though buyers are having a tough time getting those cars from the dealer and into their garage at home without paying way over the sticker price. Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve seen so far including why one dealer says it turned down an $85,000 offer on a Z Proto.
Carscoops
Apollo G2J Electric Sportscar Prototype Previews Brand’s Future EVs
Apollo Future Mobility Group presented a vehicle that is quite different from its limited production hypercars. The Apolo G2J, described as an advanced rolling engineering prototype, is a fully electric sportscar, serving as a preview for the design and technology of future Apollo products. Apollo has been working on the...
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Versa, 2023 Kia Niro Driven, And Jaguar F-Type 75 Edition: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Carvana’s controversies continue to follow the used car dealer as Michigan becomes the latest state to outlaw the organization. Carvana is accused of committing fraudulent acts, with employees having admitted to destroying title applications. The company also violated the terms of a probation agreement 127 times and failed to make applications for titles and registrations within 15 days of delivery for 112 customers. If that wasn’t enough, the state alleges Carvana improperly issued temporary registrations and failed to maintain odometer records, among other offenses.
Carscoops
This Subaru WRX STI Pickup Truck Conversion Is The Brat We Didn’t Know We Wanted
We’ve seen plenty of custom cars end up a lot worse off than they were before the modifications began. That can’t be said of this 2006 Subaru WRX STI with a complete Ute conversion kit. Not only does the fit and finish look good enough that it could’ve come out of a Subaru factory but the bed is fully functional and bigger than you might expect.
Carscoops
GM Is Taking On The Tesla Powerwall Through New Energy Storage Business
General Motors announced today that it will offer a range of products for the home that will help cover their total energy needs. The services will be offered by GM Energy. Through GM Energy, the automaker will offer Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial, which create a “holistic ecosystem of energy management products” with the help of the existing Ultium Charge 360.
Carscoops
Mobilize Introduces Solo Single-Seater EV Concept And Ileo Moveable Chargers
Mobilize showcased a set of interesting concepts alongside the production version of the Duo and Bento EVs. The first one is an even smaller single-seater three-wheeler EV called Solo, while the other is the Ileo moveable charging station. The idea for the Mobilize Solo came from Renault’s design studio in...
Carscoops
2023 Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 Years Celebrates Potent SUV, Capped At 555 Units
This is the new Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 years, created to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the performance-focused SUV. Alterations made to the car start with the exterior where a new finish dubbed metallic Chronos Gray adorns the SUV and is restricted to this limited-run model. Customers will be able to opt for Dew Silver matte should they prefer, although it is available on all standard RS Q3 models.
