Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets for free in a bid to revive its COVID-battered economy
Hong Kong will give away free plane tickets as it tries to recapture its former glory as a tourist destination. After over two years of being closed off to the world, Hong Kong is so desperate for visitors that it’s willing to pay for their trips. On Wednesday, the...
Time Out Global
Non-Binary Virgin Atlantic Flight Attendant Throws Hissy Fit Over Over Lack Of Inclusion
Jaianni Olivier Russo is angry. Russo, who identifies as non-binary, claims credit for the recent change in Virgin Atlantic’s uniform policy, which now allows flight attendants to wear either male or female uniforms, regardless of gender. But there is indignation that Virgin Atlantic did not include Russo in its new ad campaign over the policy change. It’s a horrible look for Russo.
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
American Airlines passenger, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison after sucker-punching male flight attendant on plane from Cabo to LA
Shocking footage shows the moment an American Airlines passenger attacked a unsuspecting flight attendant - sneaking up behind him and sucker punching the staffer aboard a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. The incident transpired on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo to LAX on Wednesday, and saw the...
Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About
It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
Ryanair passengers stunned after landing in the wrong country due to ‘missed curfew’
A PLANE full of passengers were left stunned after they landed in the wrong country - 250 miles from where they went to be. The Ryanair flight from Dublin was bound for Faro in Portugal, only to be forced to divert to Malaga in Spain. Due to the air traffic...
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Another new Covid subvariant has been detected and is now spreading rapidly around the world - already making up a quarter of new cases in some countries. BF. 7, also known as BA. 5.2.1.7, is now making up 25% of cases in Belgium and 10% of cases in Denmark, France and Germany.
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
An American Airlines passenger was hit in the head by a food cart that came loose during landing, the FAA says
The passenger received a minor injury while the Airbus A321 was landing in Rhode Island, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.
