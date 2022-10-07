ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back

(CNN) — Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world's toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement,...
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
TRAFFIC
BoardingArea

Non-Binary Virgin Atlantic Flight Attendant Throws Hissy Fit Over Over Lack Of Inclusion

Jaianni Olivier Russo is angry. Russo, who identifies as non-binary, claims credit for the recent change in Virgin Atlantic’s uniform policy, which now allows flight attendants to wear either male or female uniforms, regardless of gender. But there is indignation that Virgin Atlantic did not include Russo in its new ad campaign over the policy change. It’s a horrible look for Russo.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Tickets#Cdc#The Airport Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
TheStreet

Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy