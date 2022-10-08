ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning for areas north and west of Chicago

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tW7jz_0iQdVZp000

Chicago First Alert Weather: Frost, freeze alerts in place 03:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas north and west of Chicago, including for Waukegan, Aurora, McHenry, DeKalb and Ottawa.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a Frost Advisory is in effect for northern and southern Cook County, DuPage, Will and Kankakee County. Most of Northwest Indiana is also included in the Frost Advisory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6ixO_0iQdVZp000
CBS

Clear skies and cold tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s in Chicago, but in the upper 20s and low 30s in the suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yz2lz_0iQdVZp000
CBS

Sunny skies and breezy for Saturday. Highs will be cool in the upper 50s and low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6LXG_0iQdVZp000
CBS

Sunday morning will be in the low 40s for the Chicago Marathon. Mostly clear skies in the morning on Sunday, then partly cloudy and milder in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjcWb_0iQdVZp000
CBS

Warming temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Showers and low 70s for Wednesday, then cooling down Thursday and Friday of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqI5r_0iQdVZp000
CBS

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Low 37°

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 58°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. High 67°

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5F4b_0iQdVZp000
CBS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Dry October about to turn wetter in Chicago

It’s been dry this October in Chicago with just 05.” on the books so far at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare Airport. Actually, rainfall has been spotty and sparse in the Chicago area since mid-September, with the city’s last significant rainfalls of 1.45 inches coming on September 11, followed by 0.44 inches on September 18. Significant rain should occur early this week as showers/t-storms develop ahead of a cold front.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The week is starting off warm, but a cooldown is ahead. Monday's high temperatures will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. Pleasant and dry conditions Monday night with the 50s for lows. Warming up Tuesday into the 70s with a few late showers. The chance for showers lingers into Wednesday before wrapping up and cooling down.   Temperatures drop to the 50s by Thursday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Pleasant, cool weather ahead of warmup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasantly cool weather will continue in the Chicago area through midweek as temperatures warm up. Then a quick front brings a chance of rain and a drop in temperatures. Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 41 degrees. Expect Sunday to be mostly sunny and chilly to start the Chicago Marathon. Then conditions remain sunny and cool most of the day. Things will slowly warm up after that, and rain returns Wednesday, followed by a cooldown. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
City
Mchenry, IL
City
Ottawa, IL
City
Aurora, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 50s Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A noticeably cooler and breezy day is ahead. Friday's temperatures will be in the low 50s with morning showers clearing.A chilly weekend begins with a Frost Advisory posted for DuPage, northern Cook, and southern Cook counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. A freeze Watch will be issued across the rest of the area as a light freeze is possible with lows in the 20s.Sunny skies Saturday with temperatures starting in the 50s. Crisp and clear start for the Chicago Marathon in the 40s, milder in the afternoon in the 60s.  
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Ramon
WGNtv.com

Frost/freezing temps likely overnight/Saturday morning

Aside from the center of Chicago, a killing frost and possible freezing temperatures are expected to occur across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana late tonight and early Saturday morning. As high pressure builds into our area from the northwest, clouds are expected to thin-out tonight and winds diminish, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s most areas and possibly upper 20s at locations further inland, away from the core of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cooper Roberts returns to school after being shot at Highland Park July 4 parade

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was shot and paralyzed during the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, is back at school.It's a remarkable milestone after numerous surgeries and months of rehabilitation. Cooper's parents Jason and Keely shared the exciting news of their son's return to school, with his brother Luke, on Monday morning."Given his need to remain in day therapy each week, and the time required is constantly re-evaluated, Cooper's transition back to school will be slow and gradual," the Roberts family said in a statement. "Nevertheless, his return to school this week is an incredible milestone for...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Marathon#First Alert#Northwest Indiana#The Frost Advisory#Cbs Clear#Cbs Sunny#Cbs Warming
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Marathon returns in full force with 40,000 runners, 1 million onlookers cheering

CHICAGO (CBS) -- By the numbers, the Chicago Marathon was back in full force Sunday: 26.2 miles, more than 40,000 runners, and nearly a million people there to cheer them on. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with runners along the route. Some were very much excited, and others were exhausted. People from all over the globe came to Chicago to participate in the Bank of America Marathon."More than 40 thousand runners from 100 countries competed for 26.2 miles this morning Sunday morning. Some came to beat a record. One of those was Danny Bisschop, who traveled all the way from the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Alfresco Week underway in 16 communities around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you don't mind the cold, you can enjoy Chicago Alfresco Week.It is underway and you're invited to the 16 community areas around the city.This week celebrates the alfresco program - which gave those neighborhoods grants to create public seating, planters, art installations, and more.Those areas include Austin, Back of the Yards, Logan Square, Uptown, and Rogers Park.Chicago Alfresco Week runs through Oct. 16.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Temporary memorial to victims of Highland Park July 4th parade shooting removed

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Highland Park residents are saying goodbye to a temporary memorial honoring the victims of the July 4th shooting. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez spoke with families who gathered there Sunday night for the moment. It was a very emotional time for them, and many were moved to tears.But it was also a moment of shared gratitude. They did see pieces of the memorial that brought them healing come down, but they say they are also very moved by the support the community has shown them. About 7,000 handwritten notes draped the center's column at the memorial at the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Citywide "Chicago Sings Karaoke" competition Kicks off tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you think you have the chops, Chicago's citywide karaoke competition kicks off today.Round one will be held at three different locations: Lincoln Lodge on North Milwaukee, Louie's Pub on West North Avenue, and Simone's on West 18th Street.Eighteen venues will stage similar events through Oct. 8.Each will send one singer to the semi-finals to compete for a $5,000 grand prize.The karaoke competition is open to Chicagoans 21 years and older.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Study shows traffic congestion in Chicago has returned to pre-pandemic levels

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you feel like you're crawling in gridlock traffic at almost all times of the day, you might be onto something.Researchers in Chicago said traffic has returned to the levels we saw before the pandemic.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey showed us how in some cases, it's worse and how remote work schedules are playing a big role.Because of remote or hybrid schedules, drivers are hitting the road at all times of the day, making the congestion more unpredictable than it was before COVID-19 came to Chicago.The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has been tasked with studying when...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy