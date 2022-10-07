Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Restaurant Specials for Every Day of the Week
No cooking, no cleaning, no muss, no fuss!
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
msn.com
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.
Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Your dog can eat fancy pastries and a $75 tasting menu at this San Francisco restaurant for canines
If you're the type of dog-owner who spares no expense when it comes to pampering your furry friend, then a new San Francisco eatery might have the perfect fine-dining experience to offer you. The restaurant, called Dogue, opened in San Francisco's Mission District last month. It offers a range of...
Knead for speed: Margo and Rosa Flanagan’s easy vegetarian flatbread pizza recipes
Flatbread pizza is the perfect canvas to get creative. Think of these recipes as guidelines and substitute and use whatever ingredients you have at home, especially anything that needs to be used up. Flatbread dough. If you aren’t using all the dough at once, roll the leftover pieces into a...
restaurant-hospitality.com
New on the menu: Two vegetarian curried dishes and a loaded latke
For at least the past 20 years, food trend watchers in the United States have been predicting that Indian food is going to break out into the mainstream. It still hasn’t quite happened yet, but we’re getting there, as we can see in this week’s column with a roasted curried cauliflower at Fulton Market Kitchen in Chicago and paneer roasted in Swiss chard at Indienne, which is also in Chicago.
10 best vegan cheeses for pizza, pasta, toasties and more
How many times have you heard someone say they couldn’t possibly go vegan because they love cheese too much? Dozens, we imagine.There was a time when those people could have been excused. Makers of plant-based cheese alternatives have taken a while to perfect their wares, which were not always the most appetising to eat. But now vegan cheese lovers are spoilt for choice.Today, countless brands offer cruelty-free fromage of all varieties imaginable. You can find cheddar, smoked, chilli, spreadable, grated, sliced and blue alternatives even in standard supermarkets.Until recently, most vegan cheeses available on the high street were made from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meatloaf Burgers
It’s that time of year when meatloaf starts to make its regular rotation into monthly, if not weekly, dinners. Because I’m from the Midwest, I was never short on meatloaf dinners and honestly was never mad at them either. In fact, at one of my favorite restaurant jobs in Wisconsin, we developed a bison meatloaf that we amped up with Mexican chorizo for extra fat and flavor. It was a hit with the guests and the chefs alike!
Comments / 0