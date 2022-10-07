ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.

Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
New on the menu: Two vegetarian curried dishes and a loaded latke

For at least the past 20 years, food trend watchers in the United States have been predicting that Indian food is going to break out into the mainstream. It still hasn’t quite happened yet, but we’re getting there, as we can see in this week’s column with a roasted curried cauliflower at Fulton Market Kitchen in Chicago and paneer roasted in Swiss chard at Indienne, which is also in Chicago.
10 best vegan cheeses for pizza, pasta, toasties and more

How many times have you heard someone say they couldn’t possibly go vegan because they love cheese too much? Dozens, we imagine.There was a time when those people could have been excused. Makers of plant-based cheese alternatives have taken a while to perfect their wares, which were not always the most appetising to eat. But now vegan cheese lovers are spoilt for choice.Today, countless brands offer cruelty-free fromage of all varieties imaginable. You can find cheddar, smoked, chilli, spreadable, grated, sliced and blue alternatives even in standard supermarkets.Until recently, most vegan cheeses available on the high street were made from...
Meatloaf Burgers

It’s that time of year when meatloaf starts to make its regular rotation into monthly, if not weekly, dinners. Because I’m from the Midwest, I was never short on meatloaf dinners and honestly was never mad at them either. In fact, at one of my favorite restaurant jobs in Wisconsin, we developed a bison meatloaf that we amped up with Mexican chorizo for extra fat and flavor. It was a hit with the guests and the chefs alike!
