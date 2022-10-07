Read full article on original website
Rockford Jeep group kicks off Halloween a little early
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline kids got to kick off all the fun of Halloween a little early Sunday. Screw City Jeeps held “815 Trunk or Treat” in Rockford. The Jeeps were all lined up and decorated in the Halloween spirit, and kids got to go trick-or-treating at each car. Organizers are happy to […]
Athletic Trainer Saved Illinois Girl’s Life at Homecoming Dance
It's the last thing you expect you'll need to do when you agree to chaperone a homecoming dance. However, it was the quick thinking of an athletic trainer that saved an Illinois girl's life in Geneva recently. I saw this story on Yahoo News about Geneva High School senior Bridget...
Cold Case: ‘Baby Noah’
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, July 13, 2012, the body of a newborn baby boy was found on a conveyor belt inside a recycling center at 13125 N. Second St., Roscoe. Detectives say the infant likely arrived at the business by a truck belonging to one of several regional garbage companies after being placed in […]
WIFR
Family, friends of Tevin Rumley advocate to end drug-induced homicides
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two years after Tevin Rumley died from a drug-induced homicide in Freeport, friends and family get some much-needed closure:. His drug dealer was charged and sentenced to ten years in prison in late September. Rumley was a recovering drug addict who went to treatment...
Rockford man shot in the face
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
Two men hurt in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were shot in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard around 8:41 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The victims’ conditions were not known at the time of this writing. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.
WIFR
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
Support Rockford Police Dept K-9’s With These Awesome Shirts!
Look at those pups! The work that these four-legged superstars put in for the city of Rockford, it's remarkable. I've been in meetings where the "human" Rockford Police K-9 Officers tell these heroic stories, simply amazing. Sometimes their reactions are VERY human, and in the long run protect all of us. CLICK HERE.
Valley Orchard celebrates 45th Anniversary
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Cherry Valley business celebrated 45 years of serving the stateline Saturday. Valley Orchard held a “Fall 45 Fest.” There was lots of fun to be had at the orchard, like apple picking, lawn games, crafts and an antique tractor show. Food trucks and craft vendors were there as well. […]
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Marvin Hereford Executed Beloit Man Outside BBQ Joint, Shouted ‘Racial Obscenities’ at Jury | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #32
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Marvin Hereford was one of them. His release was discretionary. 32nd in the...
WIFR
From a trailer at City Market to their own brick and mortar restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After five months of preparation, a new Thai restaurant opens in Rockford. Nick Stanfa and his wife wanted to open Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles in New York. After things didn’t go as expected, Stanfa moved back to his hometown of Rockford after almost 50 years with the federal government. Now they celebrate their official grand opening Saturday and Sunday.
nbc15.com
Rock Co: Janesville officials responding to injury crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a crash that caused at least one injury, according to Rock Co. Dispatch. Janesville Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a crash that happened the intersection of US 51 and Blackbridge Road. Dispatch didn’t say how many...
WIFR
Rockford cannabis leaders react to Biden’s marijuana pardons
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the years before John Murray founded Sustainable Innovations and Buckbee Weed Company in Rockford, he battled many roadblocks due to a minor marijuana possession conviction from college. “I had my past and my record weaponized against me by competitors,” said Murray. “It didn’t succeed obviously,...
Rockford house under construction goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house that was being remodeled caught fire Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of King Street around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a residential structure fire, according to the Rockford Police Department. Units arrived in four minutes to find smoke coming from the home. Firefighters found […]
horseandrider.com
Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?
I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
rockrivercurrent.com
Here’s your handy guide to Rockford area trick-or-treat times
ROCKFORD — Halloween is always a treat for kids. Here’s a quick guide to 2022 trick-or-treat times in the Rockford area. Belvidere: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cherry Valley: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Freeport: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Loves Park: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Machesney...
Star Buds Becomes Illinois’ First Predominantly Black-Owned Licensed Cannabis Company
Illinois’ first predominately Black-owned craft grow house is open for business and providing licenses to social equity applicants. Rockford, Illinois welcomed the 2/3 Black-owned cannabis business, thanks to a partnership with Star Buds, an established weed company from Colorado. According to Black Cannabis Magazine the Illinois Department of Agriculture...
Police investigate third shooting in Rockford on Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Rockford Police were investigating the third shooting of the night, in which a woman was shot in the 700 block of Kent Street. Police said the woman’s wound was not life-threatening, but asked the public to avoid the area. Before 9 p.m., police were called to the […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Firefighters Are Battling A House Fire in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ESPN Quad Cities
