Living Sky is practically overflowing with the power of this long continuum of music that the Sun Ra Arkestra was originally built on 70 years ago. From 1910 to around 1970, an estimated six million African Americans left the southern states in one of the most significant mass migrations in modern human history. Seeking to build a better life, Black folks in the South were willing to upend their lives in order to escape the horrors of Jim Crow, de facto segregation and an economically exploitative sharecropping system that bore more than a passing resemblance to life on the plantation. Like many Black southerners that during this great migration, Herman S. Blount (aka Sun Ra) brought a rich and old cultural heritage along with him when he made the journey up north.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO