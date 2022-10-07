Read full article on original website
Watch Catbite’s Britt Luna sing “The ’59 Sound” with The Gaslight Anthem
The collab closed out the NJ rockers’ Friday night show at The Met Philly. It’s a good week for Philly stars getting to collab with their faves. Following up on Kurt Vile’s guest vocal turn with Pavement, on Friday night New Jersey rockers The Gaslight Anthem closed their headlining show at The Met Philly with their first big hit, “The ’59 Sound,” and they brought out Britt Luna of XPN faves Catbite onstage to join them on vocals.
Don McCloskey’s high energy set has the Free at Noon crowd on its feet
The Philly singer-songwriter and his band brought a rousing set to the midday crowd at World Cafe Live. Midway through a high-energy Free at Noon performance, singer-songwriter Don McCloskey posed a question to the World Cafe Live crowd: “If you’re not having fun here do you ever have fun?”
Listen to a Philly Music Fest live broadcast with Saleka and Mt. Joy
The WXPN Local Show will be coming at you live from the Ardmore Music Hall this week. It’s Philly Music Fest week, and if you can’t experience this bounty of locally-rooted live music in person, WXPN is bringing some of it to you, wherever you are. On Tuesday,...
Kayleigh Goldsworthy takes us through her favorite Live At Studio 4 moments
As she gets ready to release her own session taped at Will Yip’s Conshohocken studio, the Philly singer-songwriter takes us through her favorite moments from the series. Though Philly-area producer Will Yip had been taping video sessions out of his Conshohocken home base of Studio 4 for three years, the series took on a new life during the COVID-19 pandemic. When everybody else in lockdown was stuck on lo-frills IG live performances and on-the-fly livestream video, Yip and his crew — which often included collaborators like punk videographer Sunny Singh, aka Hate5Six, as well as filmmaker Britain Weyant — were presenting professionally tracked, mixed, and filmed video sessions with Gladie, The Menzingers, Tigers Jaw, Bouncing Souls and more.
Sun Ra Arkestra’s ‘Living Sky’ is the sound of history in motion
Living Sky is practically overflowing with the power of this long continuum of music that the Sun Ra Arkestra was originally built on 70 years ago. From 1910 to around 1970, an estimated six million African Americans left the southern states in one of the most significant mass migrations in modern human history. Seeking to build a better life, Black folks in the South were willing to upend their lives in order to escape the horrors of Jim Crow, de facto segregation and an economically exploitative sharecropping system that bore more than a passing resemblance to life on the plantation. Like many Black southerners that during this great migration, Herman S. Blount (aka Sun Ra) brought a rich and old cultural heritage along with him when he made the journey up north.
Loretta Lynn Transformed Classic Songs On Still Woman Enough
Loretta Lynn, "Honky Tonk Girl" (from Still Woman Enough) Loretta Lynn lived a life that is almost hard to believe. A mother of six who grew up in a Kentucky holler and married young, she balanced her family and her career and became one of the biggest country stars in America. And her songs, which often told stories and shared honest truths about the experience of being a woman in America — something that wasn’t usually centered in the country music world — are a big part of her enduring legacy.
