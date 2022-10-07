Read full article on original website
BNY Mellon Provides Digital Asset Custody, First Big US Bank to Offer Service
BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), one of the oldest banks in the US, has announced it will provide custody services for digital assets. On the bank’s home page, BNY Mellon proudly announces:. “Today, our Digital Asset Custody platform bridges digital and traditional assets. Tomorrow, as we continue our innovation journey, we...
UK Based BankiFi Partners with Axiom Bank to Pursue US SME Market
BankiFi, a UK-based Fintech offering embedded banking services, has announced a partnership with Axiom Bank to pursue the US SME banking market. Axiom Bank, based in Florida, has its roots as a community-based savings and loan firm that has bigger plans. The two firms are joining forces with the goal...
Barclays Launches Free Cashback without Purchase Service in the United Kingdom
Barclays is rolling out a new cashback without purchase service, “creating thousands of new locations for consumers to withdraw cash for free.”. This is the first time a UK bank has “launched its own cashback without purchase service, made possible by Barclays’ payments franchise and UK retail bank.”
Citi to Introduce 24/7 Clearing in Q4 2022
Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions announced its intent to launch “24/7 Clearing” as a service to its financial institution clients, “beginning with 24/7 USD Clearing in Q4 2022.”. This new service is “designed to enable Citi’s clients to make USD payments across Citi’s 1,500 financial institution customers...
Payments Platform Wirex Expands USDC – Dollar Stablecoin Support
Payments Fintech Wirex says it has launched USDC (USD Coin) on the Stellar blockchain within its App. USDC is a dollar-based stablecoin issued by Circle and one of the most popular stablecoins in the world. Circle’s USDC assets are held in US financial institutions and audited monthly by Grant Thornton LLP.
Neobank Step Raises $300 Million in Debt Financing, Targets Next Generation with Investing Services Including Crypto
Neobank Step, self-described as an “all-in-one financial solution for the next generation,” has raised up to $300 million in debt financing. The funding was provided by Triplepoint Capital and Evolve Bank & Trust. Step reports that this brings its total funding to $500 million. Step said the additional...
UK’s Crowdtolive Acquires £482,950 in Funding via Seedrs
Crowdtolive, which lets people own their home “without incurring debt,” whilst investors can get the benefits of property investment, has raised 120% (£482,950) of its £400,004 target via Seedrs from 158 investors (at the time of writing) with 20 days currently left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign.
WireFX, Monex USA to Offer Payments Capabilities to US Corporate Clients
WireFX is pleased to announce that it has selected Monex USA as a strategic partner “to provide global payment capabilities to its U.S. corporate clients. ”. Through this partnership, WireFX clients will be able “to take advantage of Monex USA’s digital solutions for foreign exchange conversion and cross-border payment services.”
LuLu Exchange Introduces Open Banking Service Platform
LuLu Financial Group – which claims to be one of UAE’s leading financial services company, has joined hands with Wio Bank – the region’s “first” platform bank to allow Wio Business customers “to make account deposits through its network of LuLu Exchange branches.”
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
Personal Savings Platform Yeeld Raises €357,000+ via Crowdcube
Personal savings app provider Yeeld has raised 71% (€357,114.20) of its €500,000 target from 292 investors with 8 days left (at the time of writing) in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube. Yeeld reports a Pre-money valuation of €12,000,000; Equity: 4%; a €0.78 share price....
Orange Bank Deploys Real-Time Sanctions Screening with SAS, Neterium
The volume, velocity and complexity of today’s sanctions screening landscape require. “extraordinary” vigilance, backed by analytics and data orchestration that “empower always-on monitoring and immediate action.”. To meet these modern-day thresholds, Paris-based Orange Bank teamed with SAS and Neterium “to achieve real-time sanctions screening in the cloud.”...
Channel Launches $300M Fintech Lending Strategy
Channel Capital Advisors LLP is pleased to announce “the launch of its specialist Fintech Lending Strategy, with commitments from global institutional investors.”. The first $100m tranche of the $300m strategy will be “deployed immediately to leading fintech lenders.”. Channel’s fund will be “deployed to digital lending fintech platforms...
Fintech Startup HedgeHog Raises Over £1.56 Million on Seedrs, Tops Goal
Fintech startup Hedgehog has raised over £1.56 million on. As was previously reported, Hedgehog was aiming to raise £1 million but has easily topped that amount by over 50%. Hedgehog was offering equity at a pre-money valuation of £20.4 million. The offering was EIS-approved. Almost 400 investors...
Investment Platform Robocash Reports that Investors Earned €600,000 in Sep 2022
Loans worth €14 million were purchased last month, according to an update from Robo.cash. The Robocash team further revealed that 594 people joined the platform. As noted in a blog post, Robo.cash investors earned €600,000,. The investment platform has shared a few highlights covering what happened in September:
European Union-funded TRICK Project to Use Quadrans Blockchain Tech for Product Traceability
The Quadrans Foundation, as part of the TRICK Consortium, will “provide the blockchain technology infrastructure for the new platform’s design and will use Truebit to achieve TRICK’s development goals.”. TRICK Project (product data traceability information management by blockchains interoperability and open circular service marketplace) was “funded by...
Over 66% of European SMEs Plan to Implement Real-Time Payments in 2023: Report
A new independent survey of more than 2,000 European SMEs has found:. 68% plan to adopt real-time payment processing in the next 12 months. At present, just 10% of SMEs can receive payments instantly. 23% say their international growth has been hindered due to delays in making or receiving payments.
UK Registered Crypto Exchange Solidi Partners with Trading AI Provider AlgoDynamix
Solidi, said to be the first crypto exchange in the UK to be registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has partnered with AlgoDynamix. AlgoDynamix, founded at Cambridge University, is an analytic firm that was originally launched to provide fund managers, investment banks and more with predictive data designed to anticipate price moves before they happen. Now AlgoDynamix is taking its technology and applying it to crypto.
Horizon Secures $40M to Make Web3 Seamless for Users and Builders
The team at Horizon is pleased to announce that they’ve raised $40 million via their Series A financing round “to make web3 easy, fun, and powerful for users and builders.”. Horizaon will use the capital to scale their products, grow their ecosystem, and hire more teammates onto their...
Netbank, Zetl Announce Lending Partnership in the Philippines
Zetl and Netbank, (a Rural Bank), inc. have partnered in order “to provide an innovative approach to SME financing in the Philippines.”. Under this partnership, Zetl will “identify ‘asset light’ SMEs with a regular and guaranteed income stream, seeking funding.” Netbank will “provide loans to these companies, allowing them to accelerate their growth.
