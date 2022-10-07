Read full article on original website
Related
'I Was Canceled, It Turned My Life Upside Down'
I was terrified to go out in public, due to the abuse. My family and I had to move.
Mrs. Backer’s: A sweet — and flowery — Salt Lake institution
Mrs. Backer’s has sold the same pastries from the same location in Salt Lake City since 1941. It’s been at 434 E. South Temple for so long the building is on the national register of historic places. It has filled order for movie stars and governors and Jazz players and Latter-day Saint church leaders.
Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
KSLTV
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
My new side hustle – substitute teaching
SALT LAKE CITY — I don’t know which made me more nervous – the first time I ran the board at KSL or my first time being alone and in charge of a room full of 5th graders. I know what you’re thinking. “Amanda – they’re precious...
The Training Table is officially coming back
The Training Table announced Friday that it will be returning to Utah after closing in 2016
Herald-Journal
Noted Logan restaurateur Casper Berry dies at 84
You might call the the 1990s and early 2000s the “salad days” for the Zanavoo restaurant in Logan Canyon. Not only was the scenically located dining establishment getting a lot of business, as the phrase suggests, it was becoming locally famous for a salad dressing made by its chef and owner Casper Berry.
Ogden family hope to give bikes to those in need after losing son to suicide
After losing their son, an Ogden family hopes to remember him by continuing his wishes by building and giving bikes to those in need.
RELATED PEOPLE
Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
Lehi family mourns the sudden loss of their eighteen-year-old son
A Lehi family is mourning the unexpected loss of their high school son, eighteen-year-old Carter Hult, who passed away on September 17.
KSLTV
Utah Chick-fil-A employee praised for paying for family’s wedding catering
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee is being praised after he covered the bill for a wedding when he heard of the challenges the family had faced. Kelli Smith, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Centerville wrote in a post, “In July, Jared asked if we could cater a wedding at the last minute because a couple’s original caterer was unable to fulfill the order.”
Gephardt Daily
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake City
Native American Costume(Image is author's) Native Americans (Indigenous people in the United States) have very beautiful costumes, arts, and jewelry. They make many items and have some for sale this weekend in Salt Lake City.
University of Utah Health scientists unlock window into autism
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In a groundbreaking research study, scientists from University of Utah Health may have opened a window into autism. By bioengineering the “brain-like organoids”, Dr. Alex Scheglovitov, an assistant professor of neurobiology at U of U Health, and his team were able to investigate the effects of energetic abnormalities associated […]
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family shares heartache after 5-year-old boy is hit by truck in Roy
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition. Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, […]
ksl.com
Officers backed into a corner by partying mob in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — A group of over 60 intoxicated partygoers allegedly backed two Taylorsville officers into a corner and assaulted them late Saturday night. Earlier that night, the Taylorsville officers twice responded to noise complaints about a very loud party at 5349 Royal Autumn Circle. Both times, they asked the homeowners to quiet down and stop the party. When they returned just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, they were planning on citing the homeowners for their failure to control the party and shut it down after 10 p.m., or when noise ordinances require.
Centerville Chick-fil-A employee caters wedding out of his own pocket
A Chick-fil-A employee in Centerville took the restaurant's "my pleasure" catchphrase to the extreme in an incredible showing of generosity.
utahstories.com
Crime Rate Soaring in Salt Lake Neighborhoods with Homeless Resource Centers
Utah Stories attended press conference organized the Pioneer Park Coalition where the coalition released its plans to curtail the problems of homelessness and crime that are plaguing Salt Lake City. The Pioneer Park Coalition is made up of concerned residents, citizens, and business owners who believe that the homeless policy...
Comments / 0