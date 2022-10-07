Read full article on original website
Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on October 31st
Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 106.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.
StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 824 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 304,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on October 28th
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 111.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.6%.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance. NYSE:BKN opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of...
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th
BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years. NYSE BKT opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.
i3 Energy Plc (I3E) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.14 on November 4th
Shares of I3E opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £279.10 million and a PE ratio of 486.00. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance. Shares of BCPT stock opened at GBX 72.11 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 71.80 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The company has a market capitalization of £505.89 million and a PE ratio of 290.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.62.
Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after buying an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.
14,285 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 70,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period.
Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. NYSE MVF opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.63.
Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14
Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Caledonia Mining Price...
