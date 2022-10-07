Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

