Gainesville, FL

rockmnation.com

Beyond the Box Score: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Stop me if you have heard this before: Missouri goes down by multiple scores on the road, claws back to either tie the game or get within one possession, then can’t quite get over the hump and loses a close game. It happened against Kentucky and Boston College last...
GAINESVILLE, FL
rockmnation.com

Rock M Nation Reacts: Which QB Should Start Next Week?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Mizzou Football’s season has been derailed each of the last three weeks with missed opportunities...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

MV3: Two defenders and a running back lead the ballots after loss to Florida

Yet another strong performance from from the Dallas sophomore. Rakestraw ranked second on the team with five tackles (as a cornerback!) along with two defended passes. The STAR position has received a lot of well-deserved attention in Blake Baker’s revitalized defense, but Rakestraw’s emergence as a borderline All SEC corner has arguably been the biggest boon to the unit’s success.
COLUMBIA, MO

