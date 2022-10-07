Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Tri-Cities Marks Manufacturing Week in WA State
(Benton City) -- Great jobs at great wages. That was the message from the Association of Washington Business, which serves as Washington state's manufacturing representative. The AWB is on a statewide tour that features a 58-foot long bus highlighting the many opportunities available in manufacturing both locally and statewide. The AWB's CEO Kris Johnson tells Newsradio the bus is a rolling billboard to call attention to Washington State manufacturing, not just with big companies, but small ones too. Tuesday morning, the tour stopped to visit Columbia Label in Benton City.
610KONA
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
610KONA
Washington State Has Fewest Acres Burned In Decade
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's wildfire season was the lightest in a decade. Just over 140-thousand acres burned. However, 2020 and 2021 were the second and third-worst fire seasons in the state's history. Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz says a combination of DNR equipment, aerial firefighting assets, personnel along with a wet and rainy spring helped keep the number of acres burned to a ten-year low.
610KONA
59 Percent of Us Billed for Unwanted Subscription Plans or Services
Ever get a bill in the mail or online from a service you thought was just a one-time deal? You're not alone. WA State AG says 59% of residents 'dinged' by these charges. The WA State Attorney General's office released information Monday, October 10th, revealing that 6 in 10 residents who were surveyed say they've been hit with surprise charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
610KONA
Can YOU Be The “Tiger King” of Washington State?
I don't know why you would want to, but COULD you become the Washington State Tiger King? You have the land, the experience, and the money to do it but could you? The answer is more complicated than you think. Where Are Tigers Legal to Own?. There are many states...
610KONA
Watch Momma Bear and Cub Reunited After Save From Washington State DOT [VIDEO]
Washington DOT Worker Helps Reunite Mama Bear And Her Cub. A Washington State Department Of Transportation employee jumped into action to save a stranded mama bear and her cub. Mama Bear And Her Cub Were Separated By The Highway, DOT Steps In. Washington DOT managed to get a video of...
610KONA
This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities
I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
610KONA
Bolt Creek Fire Will Continue Burning Until Weather Changes
The Bolt Creek Fire is expected to keep burning until winter can temper fire activity. On Sep. 10, the Bolt Creek Fire started burning near Skykomish, which has now amassed up to 13,278 acres with 36 percent containment. Since Sunday, US 2 is closed between MP 45-50, with a tree...
Comments / 0