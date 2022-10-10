ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How winemakers are saving California's Cabernet from climate change

By Olivia Wise/The Examiner, Jessica Wolfrom
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WpTK_0iQd5qfK00
Olivia Wise/The Examiner

To be a winemaker in California is to be an optimist.

Or at least, that’s the theory that animates Tom Gamble, a third-generation farmer who grows 175 acres of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and other Bordeaux varietals off Highway 29 and throughout Napa Valley.

But in recent years, a changing climate has put this optimism to the test, smothering his vines in wildfire smoke, scorching grapes in extreme heat and leaving roots searching for water.

“The heat event was not the only thing that happened this year,” said Gamble, referring to winter hail storms and bouts of bad weather that plagued his vines this growing season. “You survive all that, and then you have to survive the heat — it’s like The Old Testament, (but) it comes in more than threes.”

In some places along the North Coast, grapes quite literally cooked on the vines this summer — a trend that many fear is set to continue as temperatures rise. That’s why researchers have spent the last six years looking for new ways to bolster wine grapes against extreme heat. And now, they’ve found a solution : altering the way fruit hangs on the vine.

Trellising, for the average drinker, is perhaps not the sexiest part of winemaking. But for growers, how you manage a vine’s growth plays an integral role in how the sun interacts with grapes and, in turn, the compounds that impart a wine’s color, taste and texture.

Right now, a large majority of Napa growers use something called vertical shoot position, or VSP, which trains vines to grow up in tall narrow shoots while keeping the grape clusters hanging low to the ground.

But when a heat wave strikes, this trellis system, which maximizes sun exposure, can leave grapes sunburned or raisinated. Not only that, but the clusters that do remain can degrade, researchers found, creating wines surging with sugar, hot with alcohol and lacking that hallmark acidity and fruitiness that people expect of California wine.

“During these heat waves, these VSP trellises provide zero protection,” said Kaan Kurtural, professor of viticulture and enology and an extension specialist at UC Davis and lead author of a new study that looks at the issue. “Because the fruit is low to the ground, you also get heat reflecting back into the canopy and clusters.”

Researchers have instead proposed switching to what’s called a “single high wire trellis system,” which keeps berries higher off the ground and under the shade of more leaves.

This system not only protects berries from the harsh sun but also preserves chemicals that contribute to the quality of wine. The high wire system also makes grapes easy to harvest, a key concern among growers, and can save on labor costs, researchers found.

Still, it’s unclear how widely adopted these findings will be throughout Napa Valley — a place steeped in tradition and near mythological lore.

“Napa growers, they don’t want their vineyards to look like a Central Valley vineyard,” said Cliff Yu, an assistant professor of viticulture at California State University, Fresno, and one of the authors of the study. “They just don’t want that image.”

By that, he means the image of the mass-produced grapes grown further south, where many vineyards already use single high wire systems to beat the heat.

But it also comes down to approach. Winemakers like Gamble say trellising is low on his priority list. Instead, he’s focused on what’s going on underfoot: his soils.

“Having to adapt to changing climate, soil health, I think, is where our biggest opportunity lies,” said Gamble. “Learning how to regenerate soil complexity means changing the way we farm.”

Regenerative farming is a complicated and expanding field, but in general, it involves things like growing cover crops, reducing tilling — the stirring up of the soil — and “waking up” of the dormant microbial organisms living underground.

“There’s more microbes in a teaspoon of soil than there are human beings on the planet,” said Gamble. “And most of them are dormant.”

If we think of the soil like we do our guts, regenerative farming is basically a probiotic for the soil, Gamble said. “If we can get our roots to have a healthier soil environment, you’re going to have greater root development and greater nutritional uptake. And ultimately, that means more photosynthesis, and thus more chlorophyll storage.”

Increased storage leads to greener leaves and stronger plants, and Gamble posits the stronger the plant, the better suited it is to take on extreme heat or other harmful weather conditions.

But this theory is being challenged by a protracted drought that has sapped the soil of badly needed moisture. Complicating matters further, recent water curtailments and the implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, which limits farmers’ ability to pump groundwater, have meant that winemakers are facing more strains on their farms than perhaps ever before.

“We just don’t have that kind of water that we can use anymore,” said Yu. “People that are growing grapes or all the other crops cannot pump as much water as they want. So they really need to incorporate water conservation practices in their farm.”

Despite all this, winemakers along the North Coast, which encompasses Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, are so far faring OK, noted Yu. And a little water stress can impart more intense flavors in the wine, he said.

Still, the odds are increasingly stacked against farmers. And while trellising and irrigation management alone won’t save California’s wine from a warming world, both Yu and Gamble say Napa Valley wines are here to stay.

“The thing about Napa and the North Coast wine community is, sometimes it’s slow to adapt, but it’s very curious,” said Gamble. “There’s a lot of innovation always being tried here, and there’s so much damn money at risk that people are going to try to figure something out to make it work.”

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Mendocino, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Fresno, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Planning on dying? Try human compost

San Francisco, be honest — where do you think you'll go when you die? Colma? Maybe, if you're lucky. It's getting pretty crowded down there and even in death, real estate in California is expensive, said Bob Achermann, executive director of the California Funerary Directors Association. Not to mention, conventional burial methods can be wasteful and toxic, due to the casket materials and embalming fluid that is used in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomacountygazette.com

An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center

This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

In-dish-enous meals for Indigenous People's Day

For the Bay Area, the growth of Native American cuisine in the restaurant world has been a welcome addition to the rich tablecloth of the Californian palate. In honor of the fourth annual Indigenous People's Day in California, the Examiner has created a list of places in the Bay Area to enjoy a traditional local meal by Native chefs. 1. Wahpehpah's Kitchen in Oakland: the first of its kind in...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Gamble
KTLA

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets new U.S. record

A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Climate Change#Water Management#Changing Climate#Food Drink#Bordeaux#Napa
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The majority of California’s top 10 agricultural counties are all located in one region: the San Joaquin Valley. The San Joaquin Valley counties that make up the list are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare counties. (The three remaining counties that make up the valley, which didn’t make the list of top agricultural producers, are Inyo, Madera and Mono counties.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SFGate

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
729
Followers
398
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy