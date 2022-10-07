Read full article on original website
Western Brown hands Wilmington JV 2-0 defeat
The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 21-25, 18-25 Monday at Fred Summers Court. Lauren Harmeling had four points, a kill, an ace and four digs. Lilly Trentman had two points, three kills and six digs. Lauren Diels had one point, two kills and an ace.
Astros forge tie for first in SBAAC National
LEES CREEK — The red-hot East Clinton volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win over Williamsburg. East Clinton is now tied with Williamsburg for first place in the SBAAC National Division, both teams 10-1 in league play. East Clinton is 18-2 overall while...
Grimes grabs OAC soccer defensive honor
Wilmington College freshman goalkeeper Thomas Grimes has been the named the Midstream Lighting Ohio Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Grimes, a freshman from St. Helena, Calif., tallied four saves and allowed one goal as the Fightin’ Quakers went undefeated on the week by downing Capital University 2-1 at home Wednesday and earning a 2-0 shutout on the road at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday.
EC reserve volleyball whips Williamsburg
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team improved to 11-0 against SBAAC National Division rivals Tuesday with a 25-18, 26-24 win over Williamsburg at the EC gym. Emily Arnold had four aces, eight points, two kills, five perfect passes, three digs and nine set assists. Taylor...
Kiwanis welcomes WC hoopsters, has booth at Oktoberfest
Wilmington Kiwanis had a tent and balloons at the recent Oktoberfest on Sugartree Street, promoting Kiwanis to the families in attendance. From left are Vermon L.Dillon, David Burton, and Julie Dean-Garnai. The first program of the Wilmington Kiwanis Club’s new year was last Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church. Kiwanians heard...
Week 8 Ohio prep football notebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the conclusion of Week 8, the 2022 high school football playoff picture is starting to take shape. Many teams cliched playoff spots and it is because of many of these individual performances. Here is this week’s Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
East Clinton celebvates Senior Night with 3-0 win
LEES CREEK — East Clinton senior volleyball players celebrated Senior Night with a 25-12, 25-7, 25-16 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play. able to have fun celebrating our 10 seniors,” coach Sarah Sodini said. Trinity Bain had four aces and two digs. Eryn Bowman had five...
WC men hang 2-0 defeat on BW
BEREA, Ohio — Casey Miller and Yusef Muqtadir scored 25 seconds apart in the second half to lift the Wilmington College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 Ohio Athletic Conference road victory at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday afternoon. After a scoreless first half that saw Wilmington hold an...
East Clinton JV volleyball notches 2-0 win over G-Men
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-13, 25-15 Monday night. East Clinton is 13-3 overall and 10-0 against SBAAC National Division teams. Colie Murarescu had two points and Makayla Seaman had a kill and an assist. Liz Schiff finished with an ace, three kills,...
Strike up the bands as WHS hosts invitational
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Band Program hosted the Wilmington Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening at the high school — under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Music Education Association —with over 1,400 students from 17 high schools. Starting at 5 p.m., the high school bands of Blanchester, East...
Wilmington College honors Willard Lane as Philanthropist-of-the-Year; posthumous award recognizes local icon’s generosity of giving and spirit
WILMINGTON — Willard E. Lane attended Wilmington College for only one year, 1941-42, yet that experience impacted his life to the extent he stated a few years ago, “I don’t know where I’d be if not for Wilmington College.”. Indeed, he traced WC’s influence from his...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Broncos spoil Hurricane Senior Night with 3-1 win (Updated with photos)
WILMINGTON — On Senior Night, Wilmington was defeated by Western Brown 13-25, 23-25, 25-18, 18-25 at Fred Summers Court. Wilmington is now 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the SBAAC American Division. Western Brown, a place ahead of WHS in the standings, is 15-5 overall, 6-2 in the American. “Came...
Astro runners post 9 PRs, earn medal at Unioto meet
CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton cross country teams ran Saturday at the Unioto Invitational on a brisk, breezy day. Astro runners posted nine personal best times and earned one medal, coach Josh Simmons said. Molly Seabaugh was 13th in the girls varsity race, earning a medal with her time...
Remember to not forget … something
“Remember, Ann, I am the doctor and you are the nurse.”. “Remember, Ann, you are the one who wanted to drive.” (Parking with the right rear wheel on the sidewalk) “Why are you wearing that?” — Three teenage daughters. “What now, Ann, what now?” — Neighbor observing...
EC freshman volleyball finishes with win
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Eastern 25-5, 25-16 Monday night in the team’s season finale. The Astros finish at 6-3, coach Angie Collom said. Emily Arnold had five aces, two good passes, three assists and two kills. Haley Carroll finished with six good passes while Kaylin Childers had an ace, five good passes, two assists and three kills. Karsyn Jamison had six aces, four good passes and three kills. Rhi Lightle had an ace and three good passes. Colie Murarescu had two aces and two kills. Keira Null finished with six good passes, three aces and a kill. Abby Prater had two aces and a good pass.
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Did Ryan or Vance win the debate? A check in on our poll
For the first time, JD Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) went head-to-head in a statewide debate trying to win over voters for the Ohio Senate seat.
Death investigation underway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Hamilton. The Hamilton Police Department said officers were called around 12 p.m. to an area on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue. The Butler County Coroner’s Office arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. A neighbor told FOX19 NOW he heard someone...
