Title bar window shake (Aero shake) is a feature in Windows that allows you to maximize or minimize all open windows by grabbing and shaking one window. You just need to grab the window by the title bar at the top and shake it and all other open windows will maximize or minimize. This is such a useful feature if you are inclined to hoard lots and lots of open windows. Imagine the pain of going to each open window and minimizing or maximizing them. With Title bar window shake you just need to grab one window and shake it and the other open windows will automatically maximize or minimize.

