Read full article on original website
aWildOne
3d ago
Inslee continues his race to our authoritarian-led end in WA. All this crap will be repealed when the limousine marxists figure out it is affecting them. For now...Just watch the state coffers hemorrhage.
Reply
13
Kevin Miller
3d ago
You might have it now but when Donald Trump gets back there will be a executive order and you can’t change climate change because there is none
Reply
5
hidden2u2
3d ago
What’s the lobbyist bribery checks from climate change pet projects laundering funds to offshore accounts!
Reply
10
Related
Tri-Cities Marks Manufacturing Week in WA State
(Benton City) -- Great jobs at great wages. That was the message from the Association of Washington Business, which serves as Washington state's manufacturing representative. The AWB is on a statewide tour that features a 58-foot long bus highlighting the many opportunities available in manufacturing both locally and statewide. The AWB's CEO Kris Johnson tells Newsradio the bus is a rolling billboard to call attention to Washington State manufacturing, not just with big companies, but small ones too. Tuesday morning, the tour stopped to visit Columbia Label in Benton City.
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
californiaglobe.com
CA Sen. Shannon Grove Schools Gov. Newsom on Democrats’ High Gas/Oil Costs
While California Governor Gavin Newsom is warning he may call a Special Session of the Legislature to impose additional tax increases on oil companies, it is surprising he professes no idea how gas prices in California are so much higher than other states. Gov. Newsom has the temerity to ask why, and is making grotesque accusations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daylight saving time: Will Washington ‘fall back’ next month?
SEATTLE — In 2019, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law to keep Washington in daylight saving time year-round. Yet the state has continued to set its clocks back when DST ends each November. Why?. While federal law allows states to opt into standard time permanently, the reverse...
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
Washington State Has Fewest Acres Burned In Decade
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's wildfire season was the lightest in a decade. Just over 140-thousand acres burned. However, 2020 and 2021 were the second and third-worst fire seasons in the state's history. Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz says a combination of DNR equipment, aerial firefighting assets, personnel along with a wet and rainy spring helped keep the number of acres burned to a ten-year low.
You’ve Heard the Price of Gas is Going Up Again in Washington State?
Yes...it is. You've also probably heard a reason, maybe two, as to why prices will tick up. I'll share a couple factors that will add to the cost and also tell something you've heard is going up, but actually isn't and will have no impact on the price at the pump.
RELATED PEOPLE
59 Percent of Us Billed for Unwanted Subscription Plans or Services
Ever get a bill in the mail or online from a service you thought was just a one-time deal? You're not alone. WA State AG says 59% of residents 'dinged' by these charges. The WA State Attorney General's office released information Monday, October 10th, revealing that 6 in 10 residents who were surveyed say they've been hit with surprise charges.
Chronicle
Washington, West Coast Leaders Renew Pledge to Fight Climate Change
Gov. Jay Inslee joined other Pacific Coast leaders in San Francisco on Thursday to collectively reaffirm their commitment to the fight against climate change. The West Coast, they said, with its progressive policies and abundance of hydropower, is positioned to spearhead the country's first zero-carbon economy through the popularization of electric vehicles and the implementation of forthcoming carbon markets.
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
MyNorthwest.com
Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state
The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These World-Famous Companies Were Started in Washington
If you've ever wanted to work for a big company, you don't even need to look outside of Washington. The Evergreen State is home to several companies that, despite their humble beginnings, evolved into the most recognizable brands in the country, and in some cases, the world. As I was...
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington to Have the Highest State Minimum Wage in 2023
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) announced on Sept. 30 that the state-wide minimum wage will increase in January 2023 to $15.74 an hour for employees 16 years old and older. This is an 8.66 percent, or $1.25, increase from the previous Washington minimum wage of $14.49 per hour. Employees 14 to 15 years old must be paid a minimum of 85% of the minimum wage, which comes out to $13.38 an hour.
opb.org
Oregon leaders wanted 40-40-20 by 2025. What does it mean and how close are we?
The year was 2011. Oregon’s high school graduation rate was among the lowest in the country — only 68% of students in the Class of 2011 earned high school diplomas. The state’s policymakers responded by aiming for perfection. Oregon lawmakers approved an ambitious, long-term graduation goal in...
'I'm sick of this' - Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls "rank price gouging."Newsom told reporters on Friday that the special session will begin Dec. 5 after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.Gas prices soared across the nation this year because of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. But while gas prices have recovered somewhat nationwide, they have...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 16