Jeanne Loraine (Allen) Skutt passed away peacefully at home in Eureka on September 26, 2022. She was 94 years old. Born September 30, 1927 in Pontiac, Michigan to Warren Hugo Allen and Veivai-Inez (Rhodes) Allen, Jeanne graduated from Pontiac Senior High School with “The Greatest Generation” during World War II. After graduation, she was employed by Bell Telephone Co. in both Michigan and California for six years, Valley College in North Hollywood for seven years, and part-time at Eureka City Hall for twelve years. She also volunteered as a Pinafore at General Hospital in Eureka, and was a long-time member of the congregation of Grace Baptist Church in Eureka.

EUREKA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO