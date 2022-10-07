ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Authorities Find Remains in Springfield

Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Parents Warned: Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills

The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should be on the lookout for rainbow colored Fentanyl this Halloween. Officials say the drug closely resembles candy. Springfield Police say they have never had a case reported to them. Police say that although the odds of finding something harmful in Halloween candy are low, parents should still check their children’s candy.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Shots Fired During Attempted Home Break-in in Springfield

Police say shots were fired during an attempted break-in at a home in Springfield over the weekend. Police responded to the 1500 block of east Talmage, where neighbors called 911 after seeing someone trying to break into a home. Witnesses then reported hearing shots fired from the back of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

