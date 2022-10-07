Read full article on original website
Taney County Commission Considers Solutions for Highway 86 Following Garth Brooks Concert
In a release Monday, the Taney County Commission is holding a public meeting to address solving the traffic issues along Highway 86. The meeting comes after public backlash from residents and attendees of the Garth Brooks concert at the newly built Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Many fans complained publicly about...
Springfield, Missouri State Community Show Support for Legendary Broadcaster Art Hains
As Art Hains, the Voice of the Bears and Sports Talk host, continues his fight against West Nile Virus, members of the Springfield community are now showing monetary support for the beloved broadcaster. A GoFundMe was set up for Hains and his family on Saturday, with the goal of raising...
Authorities Find Remains in Springfield
Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
Parents Warned: Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills
The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should be on the lookout for rainbow colored Fentanyl this Halloween. Officials say the drug closely resembles candy. Springfield Police say they have never had a case reported to them. Police say that although the odds of finding something harmful in Halloween candy are low, parents should still check their children’s candy.
Shots Fired During Attempted Home Break-in in Springfield
Police say shots were fired during an attempted break-in at a home in Springfield over the weekend. Police responded to the 1500 block of east Talmage, where neighbors called 911 after seeing someone trying to break into a home. Witnesses then reported hearing shots fired from the back of the...
