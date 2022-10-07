Savannah River Site program bridges transition from student to employee

Read full article on original website
Below in an interview of Dr. Patty Lee, Dr. Gayle Tremble, and Ms. Paige Brown of Williamsburg Technical College. WTC offers dual enrollment opportunities to high school students through the Dual Enrollment Advanced Learning (DEAL) program and Career and Technical Education (CATE) programs. Our DEAL program offers two pathways for student success. The General College Studies Certificate provides a pathway for students to take college credit courses while enrolled in high school. The Early College program provides a pathway for students to complete the General College Studies Certificate, as well as an associate degree while attending high school. Our Career and Technical Education (CATE) program also offers dual enrollment opportunities in a variety of career-ready pathways. Additional information about our CATE program can be found at https://www.CATE- Career and Technical Educationwiltech.edu/high-school-career-and-technical-education-cate.
