ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Savannah River Site program bridges transition from student to employee

By SUBMITTED ARTICLE mystory@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

WCSD and WTC partner in offering early college options for students

Below in an interview of Dr. Patty Lee, Dr. Gayle Tremble, and Ms. Paige Brown of Williamsburg Technical College. WTC offers dual enrollment opportunities to high school students through the Dual Enrollment Advanced Learning (DEAL) program and Career and Technical Education (CATE) programs. Our DEAL program offers two pathways for student success. The General College Studies Certificate provides a pathway for students to take college credit courses while enrolled in high school. The Early College program provides a pathway for students to complete the General College Studies Certificate, as well as an associate degree while attending high school. Our Career and Technical Education (CATE) program also offers dual enrollment opportunities in a variety of career-ready pathways. Additional information about our CATE program can be found at https://www.CATE- Career and Technical Educationwiltech.edu/high-school-career-and-technical-education-cate.
COLLEGES
The Post and Courier

Revitalization around the Lowcountry

By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

'A principal for all:' Moultrie Middle principal creates welcoming culture

During National Principals Month, Charleston County School District is recognizing four principals across the district and honoring all principals for their tireless pursuit of success for each student. When fellow administrators, teachers and students describe Moultrie Middle School Principal Chas Coker they collectively agree that he is a servant leader....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
geteducated.com

Behavioral Psychology Degree Online – BS, MS, & PhD Programs

The way people act is commonly known as their behavior, and it is directly linked to their personality. In short, scientists have been studying human behavior for hundreds of years. But this interest is rising due to increasing employment opportunities, promising careers, good salary packages, and much more. Many institutes worldwide have introduced new behavioral psychology degree online programs.
MENTAL HEALTH
bestcolleges.com

Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) Admission Requirements

Ed.D. programs require a master's degree and years of experience. Applicants also need recommendation letters and a statement of purpose. Programs look for applicants with leadership skills and a solid track record. A strong Ed.D. application can boost your chances of receiving an acceptance letter. An Ed.D. is the terminal...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy