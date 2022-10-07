Read full article on original website
KTLO
2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.
Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
Remains found in Springfield may belong to missing man, says SPD
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said in a release Tuesday afternoon that they have uncovered a body on S. Lone Pine Street yesterday, October 10. SPD said they have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased person, but believe it to be 71-year-old Anatoli Dvorschi, a man who has been missing since […]
933kwto.com
Shots Fired During Attempted Home Break-in in Springfield
Police say shots were fired during an attempted break-in at a home in Springfield over the weekend. Police responded to the 1500 block of east Talmage, where neighbors called 911 after seeing someone trying to break into a home. Witnesses then reported hearing shots fired from the back of the...
Webb City school goes into lockdown as precaution, everyone OK
WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City school goes on lockdown as a precaution of two unidentified people with a suspicious box. According to the School District, Franklin Student Center went into lockdown around 11:00 am. They say the suspicious box had images of an assault rifle. Police responded...
Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
KYTV
Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
SPD investigates after woman is shot and wounded in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. Around 6:22 pm on Sunday, October 9, Springfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots on the 600 block of S. Glenn. According to The Springfield Police Department, there was a disturbance prior to the shooting and the victim was not […]
Gun violence in Springfield: police, neighbors react
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said the city continues to see an increase in the irresponsible use of guns. Last week, Chief Paul Williams released updated gun violence numbers. “I don’t have the September numbers yet, but by the end of the month we will have surpassed all of last year in the […]
KYTV
Greene County deputies arrest 3 following pursuit and crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested three people after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday night. Deputies say the pursuit started near Chestnut and Hillcrest. It ended near Park and Chestnut. Investigators say the driver crashed into a utility pole. Nobody suffered any...
Springfield crash takes out power at intersection, two people hurt
A Sunday afternoon crash left a Springfield intersection without power and sent two people to the hospital.
KYTV
On Your Side: Police phone scam warning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Viewers tell On Your Side they’re getting phone calls from police officers asking for donations. Most of the time, it’s a scam. There are legit non-profits and fundraisers, especially when an officer or deputy is hurt. Crooks hope they can confuse you. They tried to pull a fast one on the Springfield Police Department chief.
Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building. On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
Pickup rear ended and overturned near Oronogo
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, October 8, 2022, reports of a two-vehicle crash along MO-96 near CR240 alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Oronogo Police assisted. On scene...
KYTV
2 injured in 3-car crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a three-car crash in north Springfield on Sunday. Officers responded to Kearney and Grant around 6 p.m. Investigators say they initially received a call about a car going the wrong way. As they searched for the driver, officers came...
KYTV
Stone County, Mo. man dies in a UTV crash on Saturday
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly UTV crash in Stone County. John Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash off Joe Bald Road near Kimberling City around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say Ruetschi drove off of the roadway and overturned. He died at the scene of the crash.
Police pursuit with shots fired, becomes a standoff, man arrested and charged
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 reports of police pursuing a silver pickup truck traveling south on Schifferdecker with shots fired from the pickup. Joplin Police say the incident began near 2623 W 7th St in Joplin. Officers responded to the area, where a possible DWI driver was located. Police say Jonathan A. Green, 32, of...
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
933kwto.com
Parents Warned: Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills
The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should be on the lookout for rainbow colored Fentanyl this Halloween. Officials say the drug closely resembles candy. Springfield Police say they have never had a case reported to them. Police say that although the odds of finding something harmful in Halloween candy are low, parents should still check their children’s candy.
Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning
HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
