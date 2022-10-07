ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLO

2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.

Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Truck crash in Wright County kills 1

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Shots Fired During Attempted Home Break-in in Springfield

Police say shots were fired during an attempted break-in at a home in Springfield over the weekend. Police responded to the 1500 block of east Talmage, where neighbors called 911 after seeing someone trying to break into a home. Witnesses then reported hearing shots fired from the back of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SPD investigates after woman is shot and wounded in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. Around 6:22 pm on Sunday, October 9, Springfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots on the 600 block of S. Glenn. According to The Springfield Police Department, there was a disturbance prior to the shooting and the victim was not […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Gun violence in Springfield: police, neighbors react

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said the city continues to see an increase in the irresponsible use of guns. Last week, Chief Paul Williams released updated gun violence numbers. “I don’t have the September numbers yet, but by the end of the month we will have surpassed all of last year in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Police phone scam warning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Viewers tell On Your Side they’re getting phone calls from police officers asking for donations. Most of the time, it’s a scam. There are legit non-profits and fundraisers, especially when an officer or deputy is hurt. Crooks hope they can confuse you. They tried to pull a fast one on the Springfield Police Department chief.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building.  On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup rear ended and overturned near Oronogo

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, October 8, 2022, reports of a two-vehicle crash along MO-96 near CR240 alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Oronogo Police assisted. On scene...
ORONOGO, MO
KYTV

2 injured in 3-car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a three-car crash in north Springfield on Sunday. Officers responded to Kearney and Grant around 6 p.m. Investigators say they initially received a call about a car going the wrong way. As they searched for the driver, officers came...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Stone County, Mo. man dies in a UTV crash on Saturday

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly UTV crash in Stone County. John Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash off Joe Bald Road near Kimberling City around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say Ruetschi drove off of the roadway and overturned. He died at the scene of the crash.
933kwto.com

Parents Warned: Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills

The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should be on the lookout for rainbow colored Fentanyl this Halloween. Officials say the drug closely resembles candy. Springfield Police say they have never had a case reported to them. Police say that although the odds of finding something harmful in Halloween candy are low, parents should still check their children’s candy.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning

HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
HARTVILLE, MO

