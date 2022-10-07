Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison on felon in possession of a firearm charge
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Friday sentenced a man from Cahokia, Illinois to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on two separate occasions. Freddie Tilmon, 31, pleaded guilty on June 7 to two counts of being a felon in possession of...
SGF woman escapes kidnapper’s vehicle
A woman escaped her kidnapper by rolling out of his moving vehicle before he was arrested for kidnapping and meth possession.
fourstateshomepage.com
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
ST. LOUIS – A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Stephanie Carper appeared in federal...
Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
KTLO
2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.
Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
Gun violence in Springfield: police, neighbors react
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said the city continues to see an increase in the irresponsible use of guns. Last week, Chief Paul Williams released updated gun violence numbers. “I don’t have the September numbers yet, but by the end of the month we will have surpassed all of last year in the […]
Clarksville man arrested in Missouri accused of making violent threats against US government
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The United States Department of Justice has released the names of two men involved in an incident with FBI agents in Warsaw, Missouri.
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County. Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death. Investigators say police responded in late...
KTLO
2 Springfield women sentenced in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A judge sentenced two Springfield women after pleading guilty for their roles in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. According to KYTV/KSPR Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol building. They faced three other...
KYTV
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are searching for three people wanted for shots fired during an attempted break-in at a Springfield home. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m. Investigators say neighbors called 911 after seeing someone attempting to break into a home. Neighbors surrounded the house as they waited for police. Neighbors then heard shots fired from the rear of the home.
KYTV
On Your Side: Police phone scam warning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Viewers tell On Your Side they’re getting phone calls from police officers asking for donations. Most of the time, it’s a scam. There are legit non-profits and fundraisers, especially when an officer or deputy is hurt. Crooks hope they can confuse you. They tried to pull a fast one on the Springfield Police Department chief.
myleaderpaper.com
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks
A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
SPD investigates after woman is shot and wounded in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. Around 6:22 pm on Sunday, October 9, Springfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots on the 600 block of S. Glenn. According to The Springfield Police Department, there was a disturbance prior to the shooting and the victim was not […]
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
KYTV
Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
933kwto.com
Parents Warned: Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills
The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should be on the lookout for rainbow colored Fentanyl this Halloween. Officials say the drug closely resembles candy. Springfield Police say they have never had a case reported to them. Police say that although the odds of finding something harmful in Halloween candy are low, parents should still check their children’s candy.
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
