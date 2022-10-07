Kim Kardashian’s ‘The System’ producers deny claims surviving victims of Kevin Keith murders weren’t contacted

NeNe Leakes' son Brentt Leakes is recovering after being hospitalized for a stroke and congestive heart failure, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star confirmed Monday. Leakes took to her Instagram stories with an update that the 23-year-old has been "struggling with speaking" since the scary incident earlier this month, but has "shown some improvement and we're really happy and blessed for that."

