Emmitsburg, MD

WTOP

Memorial honors US firefighters who died in line of duty

This weekend, families of 148 fallen firefighters from around the country gathered at the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland, to honor their sacrifice. Among activities at the weekend long event, families took part in a vigil in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Chapel and a Candlelight Service...
EMMITSBURG, MD
WBOY

Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
EMMITSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Md. State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Injured Hunter

The hunter flown to the hospital. Injured hunter in Howard County rescued by State Police Helicopter (Photo from Md. State Police) Ellicott City, Md (KM) An injured hunter was successfully rescued on Friday by a Maryland State Police helicopter. Just after 8:00 AM, Howard County Fire and Rescue and State...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Decisions To Be Made For The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay

Annapolis, Md. - A big day for the health of the Chesapeake Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency will meet with representatives of the bay's watershed states, to consider extending deadlines for states to meet their long-term clean up goals. In 2010, a plan for watershed states was created to clean...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass

WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Catoctin Colorfest draws thousands to western Maryland

THURMONT, Md. (DC News Now) — The 58th Annual Catoctin Colorfest drew thousands of people out to western Maryland. It’s one of the largest outdoor craft shows on the East Coast. ”I used to come up here for years and walk the whole place. They treat me just like family, so I’m happy to be […]
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
umd.edu

A New Look for a Maryland Icon

The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven Into Building Tuesday Morning in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision that involved a single vehicle striking a building at 1396 Rockville Pike in Rockville on Tuesday morning around 6:30am. No injuries were reported. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, EMS evaluated one patient that declined transport to the hospital. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Doggone Good Deed: Maryland Animal Services Provide Relief For Florida Shelters After Hurricane

Good Samaritans in Maryland are coming to the aid of animal shelters that were flooded out by the impact of Hurricane Ian. The Office of Animal Services’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) has welcomed dogs and cats from Florida to help alleviate the stress shelters in Florida are facing in the aftermath of the massive storm.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Triple shooting at intersection in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for two people involved in a shooting that left three men hurt Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 7th and O streets NW shortly after 5:45 p.m.  MPD said the ShotSpotter system alerted police that there had been […]
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorebrew.com

Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire

Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
GREENBELT, MD
WTOP

Collision on BW Parkway leaves 2 dead

Two people have died, including a juvenile, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just after Maryland Route 197. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition but later died. U.S. Park Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Arrest Seven People After Protests Shut Down I-495 In Montgomery County

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested seven people after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 this morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following multiple calls of protestors dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road. According to a preliminary investigation, more than 10 pedestrians were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic. Several other protestors were walking around and holding signs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Pinned In Cement Truck In Horrific Early Morning Maryland Crash

At least one person has suffered serious injuries after being pinned in a multiple vehicle collision with a cement truck in Montgomery County, authorities say. The victim was reportedly pinned inside of a Trugreen work truck after the collision that occurred around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10 in the area of Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

