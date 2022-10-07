Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Related
WTOP
Memorial honors US firefighters who died in line of duty
This weekend, families of 148 fallen firefighters from around the country gathered at the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland, to honor their sacrifice. Among activities at the weekend long event, families took part in a vigil in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Chapel and a Candlelight Service...
WBOY
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
wfmd.com
Md. State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Injured Hunter
The hunter flown to the hospital. Injured hunter in Howard County rescued by State Police Helicopter (Photo from Md. State Police) Ellicott City, Md (KM) An injured hunter was successfully rescued on Friday by a Maryland State Police helicopter. Just after 8:00 AM, Howard County Fire and Rescue and State...
WBOC
Decisions To Be Made For The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay
Annapolis, Md. - A big day for the health of the Chesapeake Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency will meet with representatives of the bay's watershed states, to consider extending deadlines for states to meet their long-term clean up goals. In 2010, a plan for watershed states was created to clean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass
WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
Catoctin Colorfest draws thousands to western Maryland
THURMONT, Md. (DC News Now) — The 58th Annual Catoctin Colorfest drew thousands of people out to western Maryland. It’s one of the largest outdoor craft shows on the East Coast. ”I used to come up here for years and walk the whole place. They treat me just like family, so I’m happy to be […]
Critics warn expedited procurement for Western Maryland Hospital Center is veiled attempt at privatization
Supporters of Western Maryland Hospital Center once again battle to keep the 65-year-old facility open. The post Critics warn expedited procurement for Western Maryland Hospital Center is veiled attempt at privatization appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
IN THIS ARTICLE
umd.edu
A New Look for a Maryland Icon
The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven Into Building Tuesday Morning in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision that involved a single vehicle striking a building at 1396 Rockville Pike in Rockville on Tuesday morning around 6:30am. No injuries were reported. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, EMS evaluated one patient that declined transport to the hospital. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Doggone Good Deed: Maryland Animal Services Provide Relief For Florida Shelters After Hurricane
Good Samaritans in Maryland are coming to the aid of animal shelters that were flooded out by the impact of Hurricane Ian. The Office of Animal Services’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) has welcomed dogs and cats from Florida to help alleviate the stress shelters in Florida are facing in the aftermath of the massive storm.
Triple shooting at intersection in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for two people involved in a shooting that left three men hurt Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 7th and O streets NW shortly after 5:45 p.m. MPD said the ShotSpotter system alerted police that there had been […]
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
WTOP
1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire
Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
WTOP
Collision on BW Parkway leaves 2 dead
Two people have died, including a juvenile, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just after Maryland Route 197. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition but later died. U.S. Park Police...
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Arrest Seven People After Protests Shut Down I-495 In Montgomery County
(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested seven people after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 this morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following multiple calls of protestors dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road. According to a preliminary investigation, more than 10 pedestrians were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic. Several other protestors were walking around and holding signs.
Victim Pinned In Cement Truck In Horrific Early Morning Maryland Crash
At least one person has suffered serious injuries after being pinned in a multiple vehicle collision with a cement truck in Montgomery County, authorities say. The victim was reportedly pinned inside of a Trugreen work truck after the collision that occurred around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10 in the area of Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
Comments / 0