Goshen, IN

WNDU

PHM schools working to combat bullying

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Local school corporations are speaking with 16 News Now about ways they are combating bullying. Our own Monica Murphy has been investigating the bullying problem in Michiana. This all started back in March, when 12-year-old Rio Allred took her own life after being bullied multiple times...
MISHAWAKA, IN
iusbpreface.net

Are you ready to WERC?

The Wiekamp Educational Resource Commons, referred to as the WERC, is a student resource center located in the Education and Arts building at IU South Bend. The Wiekamp Educational Resource Commons, referred to as the WERC, is a student resource center located in the Education and Arts building at IU South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cemetery Acquires Used Chairs From Pavilion

WARSAW – Some of the chairs that were used for years at the Center Lake Pavilion have found a new home at the Oakwood Cemetery Chapel. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Board of Regents Thursday the city had been planning an auction with the county. Heagy was asked if the cemetery had anything it wanted to put into the auction, which it did.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival

Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

IU South Bend professor: Upcoming election important for Hoosiers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert Elizabeth Bennion sat down with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Bennion previewed some of the important races happening in the Hoosier State, like the race for the U.S....
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A South Bend designer, who says fashion saved his life, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. We learned about Darris White, known as DW Styles, and his mental health journey through fashion when he headlined the Forecast of Fashion show back in July.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Old Factory a Possible Magnet for Vagrants

(La Porte, IN) - The former American Rubber plant in La Porte was possibly used for shelter by the homeless. After the huge building on Brighton Street was destroyed by fire this week, several residents in the neighborhood reported people often broke into the structure. Deanna Reese lived right across...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Penn-Harris-Madison administration suspends volleyball coach during investigation

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Administration with the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation has suspended volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik pending an investigation into a video taken at a game. The video was taken during a game on October 4. Read the full statement from Penn-Harris-Madison administration below:. Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn High School...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
FORT WAYNE, IN

