WNDU
PHM schools working to combat bullying
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Local school corporations are speaking with 16 News Now about ways they are combating bullying. Our own Monica Murphy has been investigating the bullying problem in Michiana. This all started back in March, when 12-year-old Rio Allred took her own life after being bullied multiple times...
iusbpreface.net
Are you ready to WERC?
The Wiekamp Educational Resource Commons, referred to as the WERC, is a student resource center located in the Education and Arts building at IU South Bend. The Wiekamp Educational Resource Commons, referred to as the WERC, is a student resource center located in the Education and Arts building at IU South Bend.
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
inkfreenews.com
Cemetery Acquires Used Chairs From Pavilion
WARSAW – Some of the chairs that were used for years at the Center Lake Pavilion have found a new home at the Oakwood Cemetery Chapel. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Board of Regents Thursday the city had been planning an auction with the county. Heagy was asked if the cemetery had anything it wanted to put into the auction, which it did.
WNDU
10,000 and counting: Destiny Rescue continues to save children from trafficking
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Rotary Club of Goshen is hosting its second annual Freedom Walk to benefit Destiny Rescue’s mission to end child trafficking. The event will happen Saturday at Goshen High School’s Athletic Track from 8 am to 8 pm. Since they began keeping records in...
abc57.com
Wellfield Botanic Gardens hosts Garden of Villains event October 14 & 15
ELKHART, Ind. - Wellfield Botanic Gardens is rallying up heroes for its first-ever Garden of Villains event on October 14 and 15. During the event, participants are on a mission to save fellow superheroes that have been captured by villains in the gardens. Guests will get a chance to meet...
22 WSBT
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
WNDU
Survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse honored Saturday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A celebration for survivors was held Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph High School student Tyler Brown was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It happened on the northwest side of South Bend in front...
WNDU
IU South Bend professor: Upcoming election important for Hoosiers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert Elizabeth Bennion sat down with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Bennion previewed some of the important races happening in the Hoosier State, like the race for the U.S....
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A South Bend designer, who says fashion saved his life, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. We learned about Darris White, known as DW Styles, and his mental health journey through fashion when he headlined the Forecast of Fashion show back in July.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory a Possible Magnet for Vagrants
(La Porte, IN) - The former American Rubber plant in La Porte was possibly used for shelter by the homeless. After the huge building on Brighton Street was destroyed by fire this week, several residents in the neighborhood reported people often broke into the structure. Deanna Reese lived right across...
Deadly mosquito-transmitted virus found in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Health is warning that potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found in two Northern Indiana counties.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
WNDU
$15 million planned for improvements at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens
The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Marian and South Bend St. Joseph.
abc57.com
Penn-Harris-Madison administration suspends volleyball coach during investigation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Administration with the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation has suspended volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik pending an investigation into a video taken at a game. The video was taken during a game on October 4. Read the full statement from Penn-Harris-Madison administration below:. Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn High School...
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
