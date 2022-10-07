Read full article on original website
Texas A&M-S. Carolina will kick at 6:30; GameDay to Tennessee, again
Texas A&M’s football game at South Carolina on Oct. 22 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) are both off this weekend. The other games on Oct. 22 are Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m (SEC Network);...
Texas A&M needs to build on Saturday's gutsy effort
Texas A&M will have a successful season if it builds off Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, which won’t be easy. The Aggies, who were more than three-touchdown underdogs, came within a play of upsetting the top-ranked Crimson Tide for a second straight year with their best performance of the season.
Texas A&M can't convert on final play, drops upset bid against No.1 Alabama 24-20
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — From a summer of back-and-forth fireworks between Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, it was the anticipation of the contact between those two shaking — or not shaking — hands that stirred college football fans flocking to Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup.
Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night
Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
Beyond Basketball kicks off Wednesday
First-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her initial meeting of Beyond Basketball at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reed Arena’s third-floor ballroom. Taylor, while at Georgia, launched Beyond Basketball, which seeks to educate, support and connect women of all ages by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their lives.
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 7
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Hargett earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors as the sophomore threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Consol’s 41-0 Homecoming win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. Hargett, who played only three quarters, received 32.3% of...
Somerville riding wave of district success
Sometimes all it takes is one. In every sport, sometimes all it takes is just one win or loss to make or break a team’s season. That one win can inspire a team and show it what it’s capable of, while a particularly tough loss can derail the best of teams.
College Station's Lee in the lead at James A. Ragan Memorial
College Station's Ryan Lee shot an opening-round even par 72 on Sunday and is in first place in the boys' 14 and under division at the James A. Ragan Memorial. In the boys' 15-18 division, College Station's Jackson Funkhouser shot a 78 and is tied for 31st. The final round...
FCA Faith Event set for Wednesday
The 18th Annual National Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith Event will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Merrill Green Stadium. The event will kick off with food at 5:45 p.m. with students receiving pizza, water and a T-shirt. Gates for the two-hour event will open at 6:15 p.m. The event attracted approximately 1,750 students and supporters last year. The national event is being held at more than 500 locations.
Calendar for Tuesday, Oct. 11
English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome. For more information, call 979-209-6347. Ukulele Club, 5:30 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. For ages 7 to adult. Bring...
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Disappointed in Bryan P&Z Commission
To say I am disappointed in the members of the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission would be an understatement. Some on this board I consider friends. Their actions have consequences. The P&Z basically wants to hold the Bryan school district hostage until it agrees to sell part or all the...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Brazos County commissioners continue tax rate discussion, unable to take a vote
The absence of two commissioners Monday afternoon once again halted approval of the proposed Brazos County tax rate. The Brazos County Commissioners Court held a public hearing Monday to provide public comment on the proposed tax rate and was hoping to ratify a tax rate after the hearing. However, the...
Need a mayor to put people first
When I think of Mike Southerland, I see a man who spends hours going over the Bryan’s budget and figuring out where the money went. Projects that would benefit the people of Bryan are approved but never funded. Why? The money is there. We need a mayor who will...
Phone scams reported in Brazos County, ways to avoid them
Anyone with a smart phone may have received a scam call at least once, and some may choose to pick up the call or let the unknown number keep ringing. On Monday, the Brazos County Collections Department said it was receiving calls from residents saying they received a call from a 1-877 number and were told to call the department and make their payment to Jackie Smith.
