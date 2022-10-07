ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
msn.com

These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews

We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
tatler.com

What is the ‘incurable addiction’ of high society?

Dressed in their finest tweeds and vintage waders, 14 men and women pose for a photograph. Behind them, the glorious river Alness. You could be forgiven for thinking this was a shoot, apart from one critical detail: the lady taking the pictures (me) had not been threatened with a lawsuit should any of them find their way to the internet.
TheStreet

A Picturesque Italian Region Will Cover Your Ticket To Go There

Already one of the most-visited countries in the world, Italy has never eased up on promoting its various regions to new visitors and residents. As one of the first European countries to get hit with the covid outbreak in March 2020, the country has been working hard to revive a tourism industry that on most given years accounts for between 10% to 15% of the country's GDP.
nftgators.com

Didimo Raises $7.15M in Series A to Bring Digital Human Avatars to the Metaverse

Didimo has completed a $7.15 million Series A round led by Armilar Venture Partners. The company is ramping up the develo[pment of its web3 gaming infrastructure to bring digital human avatars to the metaverse. The fundraising also attracted participation from Bright Pixel Capital, Portugal Ventures, and Techstars. Didimo has announced...
actionlifemedia.com

When to Use the Vingo Online Running App

If you are wondering how and when to use the Vingo app, here are your answers. As you know already, Vingo is the most advanced virtual training app available in the market right now. It uses high-definition virtual reality to give you an outdoor experience while you work-out comfortably in your homes. It can be used as an Online running app and as an online cycling app, simultaneously. With the app by your side, you will never get bored of indoor exercises again.
Gizmodo

Zuck's New VR Avatar Still Looks Bootleg (But it Has Legs)

“Legs,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg exclaimed during his 2022 Meta Connect keynote. The camera then zoomed back to show his Horizon World avatar standing, actually standing. Truly, it’s a new era. Meta’s Reality Labs showed off its first preview of Horizon World’s new avatars, with Zuckerberg himself again...
teslarati.com

Starlink now available in Japan

Starlink is now available in Japan, SpaceX announced Monday, adding that Japan is the first Asian country to access Starlink. In September 2021, KDDI Corporation announced that it chose Starlink to deliver its high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to its 1,200 remote mobile towers. “As soon as 2022, KDDI will be...
Yahoo!

14 tried-and-true travel hacks from world travelers — plus, their packing essentials

If practice makes perfect, then I should be pretty on point when it comes to traveling: I've visited 29 countries and counting. But I know plenty of globetrotters who've far surpassed that number, and all of us have picked up clever travel hacks along the way. From accruing credit card points to packing wisely to getting quality shuteye anywhere, we've been there, learned that.
