Laconia, NH

WMUR.com

Missing Wolfeboro man found safe

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
WOLFEBORO, NH
whdh.com

New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
EPPING, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Royalton

ROYALTON — A 38-year-old man was cited following an incident in Royalton on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at around 8:25 p.m. Police allege that Michael Rice, of Royalton, had caused fear of serious injury to a family or household member, restrained them, and prevented them from contacting emergency services.
ROYALTON, VT
Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Climber perishes at Clough State Park in Weare

WEARE, NH – On October 9, at approximately 4 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an individual that had been climbing a cliff near the Everett Dam in the town of Weare when the individual fell. The cliffs were off-trail and not part of...
WEARE, NH
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Somerville Street search warrant leads to arrest

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a 22-year-old city man in connection with a search warrant that was conducted at a Somerville Street address late last month. On September 30, 2022, the Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a high-risk search warrant at 943 Somerville St. This was...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Leo B. Sanfaçon, 90

GILFORD — Dr. Leo B. Sanfaçon, 90, died peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Concord Hospital, in Laconia. Leo was born on May 29, 1931, in Rochester, New Hampshire. After serving four years in the United States Airforce, he attended the University of New Hampshire and Tufts Dental School. Leo practiced dentistry in Laconia for 40 years. His commitment to excellence led him to help establish a dental study club with three other dentists who became some of his dearest friends. Leo was a people person, and he took great pride in developing relationships with his patients.
LACONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating shooting incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are still investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Valley Street at around 1:50 a.m. State Police responded to the area and were not able to locate any witnesses or...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
WMUR.com

Man arrested following high risk search warrant in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man has been arrested following a high risk search warrant in Manchester that was conducted in September, according to police. Manchester police said the high risk search warrant was part of an investigation into gang activity, violent crime and drug distribution. The Manchester Police Department...
MANCHESTER, NH

