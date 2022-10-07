Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Missing Wolfeboro man found safe
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
whdh.com
New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping
EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Royalton
ROYALTON — A 38-year-old man was cited following an incident in Royalton on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at around 8:25 p.m. Police allege that Michael Rice, of Royalton, had caused fear of serious injury to a family or household member, restrained them, and prevented them from contacting emergency services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
manchesterinklink.com
Climber perishes at Clough State Park in Weare
WEARE, NH – On October 9, at approximately 4 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an individual that had been climbing a cliff near the Everett Dam in the town of Weare when the individual fell. The cliffs were off-trail and not part of...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Epping woman
EPPING, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Sunday evening for a 61-year-old woman from Epping. Police said Priscilla Wotton, 61, was safely located. Wotton went on her daily walk and did not return home, according to her caregiver, who reported her missing to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
Somerville Street search warrant leads to arrest
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a 22-year-old city man in connection with a search warrant that was conducted at a Somerville Street address late last month. On September 30, 2022, the Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a high-risk search warrant at 943 Somerville St. This was...
laconiadailysun.com
Leo B. Sanfaçon, 90
GILFORD — Dr. Leo B. Sanfaçon, 90, died peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Concord Hospital, in Laconia. Leo was born on May 29, 1931, in Rochester, New Hampshire. After serving four years in the United States Airforce, he attended the University of New Hampshire and Tufts Dental School. Leo practiced dentistry in Laconia for 40 years. His commitment to excellence led him to help establish a dental study club with three other dentists who became some of his dearest friends. Leo was a people person, and he took great pride in developing relationships with his patients.
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating shooting incident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are still investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Valley Street at around 1:50 a.m. State Police responded to the area and were not able to locate any witnesses or...
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Man arrested following high risk search warrant in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man has been arrested following a high risk search warrant in Manchester that was conducted in September, according to police. Manchester police said the high risk search warrant was part of an investigation into gang activity, violent crime and drug distribution. The Manchester Police Department...
WMUR.com
Car catches fire in Milton after driver walks away to call for tow truck
MILTON, N.H. — Some car troubles led to quite a scene in Milton during the Monday evening commute. Police tell News 9 a driver pulled over on Route 125, but realized he didn't have his phone, so he walked home. After making a call for a tow truck, he...
Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him
Claremont City Councilors said they are optimistic and excited about their choice of a new top administrator in Octavian “Yoshi” Manale, though they have also fielded a number of questions from residents about their selection. Read the story on VTDigger here: Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him.
WMUR.com
Man killed in fall while hiking in Weare identified as 18-year-old Nashua South graduate
WEARE, N.H. — Police have released the identity of a man who died in a fall Sunday while rock climbing. Officials said Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, 18, of Nashua, died in a fall near the Everett Dam in Weare. Weare police said they got a call at about 3:15 p.m. that...
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man training for ultramarathon rescued by Fish and Game officers on Mount Isolation Trail
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — An ultramarathoner is recovering after being rescued by New Hampshire Fish and Game officers near Sargent's Purchase. The 24-year-old from Intervale hurt his hip during a training trail run on a 40-mile route Sunday, officials said. He began the run at 8:30 a.m., they said.
WMUR.com
2 women killed as rideshare vehicle rear-ended near Zakim Bridge in Boston
Two women are dead after the rideshare vehicle they were passengers in was rear-ended by a tow truck near the Zakim Bridge in Boston, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the crash happened on Interstate 93 north between Exit 19 and Exit 20. The rideshare vehicle, a...
Comments / 0