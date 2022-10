A few weeks ago, a New Jersey high school student sustained a head injury during a football game. He died a week later. This incident underscores the fatal or life-changing injuries that players sustain during competitive sports. Among the long list of sports played in the United States, football and boxing lead the list by a great margin in fatal or disabling injuries. One wonder why we continue to tolerate these sports despite the fact, scientific at that, that these two sports are detrimental to the players. Society should have a say in what should be allowed and what should not be. After all, we are long past the era of gladiators where the sole purpose of the sport was to kill the opponent.

