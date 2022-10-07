ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Who are the oldest active players in the 2022-23 NHL season?

In sports, age is just a number. It's no different in the hockey world. As the NHL's 2022-23 season gets ready to begin, there has been turnover among the league's elder statesmen. Zdeno Chara, the oldest active player the past couple of seasons, called it quits at age 45. He retires as the sixth-oldest person to play in an NHL game.
When is the 2023 NHL trade deadline? Date, time for final day of deals

The NHL regular season has just begun, but it's always a good time to discuss trades. One of the key dates for the 2022-23 season is March 3, which has been set as the NHL's trade deadline day. The days leading up to the deadline are always some of the wildest in the sport, as playoff contenders look to acquire pieces to add to their team, while sellers aim to gain back draft capital and prospects for pending free agents.
What time is Golden Knights vs. Kings tonight? TV channel, streams for second game of ESPN opening night doubleheader

Hockey is back! Tonight, the NHL begins on ESPN with doubleheader action with the Lightning taking on the Rangers and the Kings hosting the Golden Knights out in Los Angeles. The two Pacific division foes trended in different directions last season. The Kings were expected to still be rebuilding, but a mix of young players taking longer strides in development and the re-emergence of some veteran players led the team to a playoff berth, finishing third in the division. However, despite holding a 3-2 series lead in the first round, Los Angeles could not put Edmonton away and the Oilers eliminated the Kings in seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What NHL games are on ESPN this season? Full list of 2022-23 matchups on the network

After the 2021-22 season saw the NHL's return to ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports is set for its second season airing the league. Hockey was brought back to the channel last year as the NHL signed a seven-year deal to broadcast a majority of its games on ESPN and its platform, with the rest on Turner Sports and TNT. The network was the home for a ton of regular season games and about half of the playoff matchups, including all of the Stanley Cup Final.
When is the 2023 NHL Stadium Series? Date, location, teams for the league's marquee outdoor game

As the 2022-23 NHL season gets underway, there are a number of big games that you should have circled on the calendar. One of those is the 2023 Stadium Series. The Stadium Series is one of the NHL's outdoor events, where two teams play outside at an MLB, NFL or college football venue. This year, the Hurricanes and Capitals will play at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL power rankings 2022-23: One burning question for all 32 teams heading into the season

Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL season. After a long summer with plenty of exciting storylines and news, it is finally here. As we head into the season, a number of exciting clubs are coming in with championship aspirations and expectations. The Avalanche, coming off a Stanley Cup win over the Lightning, have their eyes on Lord Stanley again. The Maple Leafs are primed to be great in the regular season again, but can they do it in the postseason?
NHL 2023 Stanley Cup odds: Favorites, best bets for 2022-23 champion

The beginning of the 2022-23 NHL season is just beginning, but it's never too early to look at the odds for the conclusion of the campaign. The Avalanche entered the 2021-22 season as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup, and sure enough, months later, it was Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. who were lifting Lord Stanley at the season's end. It was the second time in the past three years that the preseason favorite went on to win the Stanley Cup, with the Lightning doing the same in 2020.
