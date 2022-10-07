Stick around for a bit why don’t you. The rise of AEW has changed the wrestling world as there is now a new place near the top of the wrestling world for several wrestlers to go. The company has come a long way in just a few years but they also need to look towards the future. One of the most important things is to have the right people in the right places and now they have secured that for the long term.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO