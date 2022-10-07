Read full article on original website
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
Four Wrestling Stars Are Once Again Free Agents (CONTAINS SPOILERS)
Fare thee well. One of the most interesting things in wrestling is when a wrestler leaves a promotion. It opens up several doors as fans are left wondering who is going where and what they might do when they get to their next destination. That is one of the most exciting things in wrestling and now there will be some new free agents on the market all at once.
NXT Star Makes Surprise Cameo At WWE Extreme Rules
Cameos are fun. With so many talented stars in NXT, it becomes a question of when someone else will be moving up to the main roster. Those promotions are important moments for both the stars and WWE themselves as we see who is next up on the company’s radar. We might have seen the start of a main roster promotion this weekend at a major WWE event.
Brock Lesnar Passed On Fighting Another World Champion
He’ll pass for now. There are very few stars in the history of WWE who have become anything close to Brock Lesnar. Over the years, Lesnar has become one of the top attractions in modern WWE and it takes the right kind of opponent to give him a challenge. To make it more impressive, Lesnar was also a success in mixed martial arts, and it turns out that he turned down a fight there as well.
BREAKING: Reigning New Japan Champion Returns To WWE
Welcome home. There is something exciting about a return in wrestling. A wrestler who comes back to a promotion where they have been before can make for a great moment, especially if they have been gone long enough. It makes for a great moment when you see someone back in a big way and that is exactly what took place this week on Monday Night Raw with two names at once.
Ronda Rousey Praises Monday Night Raw Star, Calls Him “Amazingly Talented”
He has a fan. There are some very talented stars on the WWE roster who never get the chance that they deserve. For one reason or another, they are often either left on the sidelines or used as little more than someone to put over bigger stars. Oftentimes they need someone to go to bat for them and now one such star has gotten an endorsement from a top name.
BREAKING: Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE And Finds A New Target
The big one is back. There are very few wrestlers who become attractions. Rather than being around full time and wrestling week in and week out, a select few names become such stars that they are able to appear every now and then for special moments. WWE has a few of them and one of them made a surprise return this week, with a fresh target seemingly in his sights.
WWE Confirms Return Of Missing Superstar
Another homecoming. There have been several changes to WWE’s roster in recent months and they moves continue all over the company. Wrestlers have been coming and going from one roster to the other, along with a bunch of wrestlers coming back to WWE after a hiatus for one reason or another. Now WWE has announced that another name will be coming back to the company.
WATCH: The Bloodline Has A New Problem On Their Hands
They might have a new problem. The last year plus of WWE has been dominated by the Bloodline. The group has dominated almost anyone who has come in front of them and there are only a few names left who can come up against them. It means something for a star to face off of them and now another former champion seems ready to come after the all star team.
More Details On Jon Moxley’s New AEW Deal, Surprise Appearances Possible
There is some more to it. AEW has quite the talented roster of stars and it makes sense for the company to want to lock up some of the more important members for as long as they can. In some cases this involves adding some extra responsibilities to their workload, which was the situation for one of AEW’s top stars. Now we know some more about how everything will go from here.
Former Champion Expected To Return To WWE
The door swings both ways. There have been a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster over the years and some of them have made quite the impression. At the same time, there have been several who have never had the chance to break out in the right way. It can be interesting to see them come back and that might be the case with another former champion.
WWE’s Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s Extreme Rules Return
It went well. There are all kinds of ways to bring a wrestler back to television and if done right, they can be very effective. Some of the best ways involve a surprise, but there is something to be said about letting fans know what is coming without knowing what is coming, and now we know how that went when WWE tried it again with the return of a major name.
Kayla Braxton Shuts Down Sami Zayn’s Trolling With Awesome Response
I’d call it a feud. Wrestling is built around the idea of having fans put their money down to see people get into a fight with one emerging victorious. That has been the way the industry works for decades and it is still the case to this day. Some feuds are a little more serious than others though and now a slightly less intense one is getting a new stage after a pretty long hiatus.
WATCH: D-Generation X Celebration Continues After Monday Night Raw
It was a special moment. There have been a lot of great factions throughout the history of WWE and some of them are still remembered very fondly today. You can often remember several moments from those groups and it is fun to have them brought up again every now and then. That was the situation this week and it turns out that the celebration was not over when the cameras went off.
Jon Moxley Gets Several Responsibilities With New AEW Deal
Stick around for a bit why don’t you. The rise of AEW has changed the wrestling world as there is now a new place near the top of the wrestling world for several wrestlers to go. The company has come a long way in just a few years but they also need to look towards the future. One of the most important things is to have the right people in the right places and now they have secured that for the long term.
