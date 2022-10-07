Read full article on original website
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General's probe of university emails criticized for 'invading academic freedom'
A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work. In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records...
Callaway sheriff’s attorney claims Chism is innocent
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Travis Noble -- an attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism -- claims his client was not drinking and driving. "I'm not sure how sitting in a parked vehicle not running waiting for someone to come pick you up is driving while intoxicated under Missouri law," Noble said. Chism was waiting to meet The post Callaway sheriff’s attorney claims Chism is innocent appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Rost Enterprises executives outline TopTracer golf development plans on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”
The new president of Rost Enterprises says the popular Midway Golf and Games just west of Columbia draws customers from St. Louis, Kansas City and rural towns like Sedalia, Marshall, Boonville, Mexico, Moberly and Macon. Rost Enterprises operates Midway Golf and Games, Rost Landscaping and Superior Garden Center. New company president Taylor Burks and founder Tim Rost joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” They say the addition of TopTracer in 2023 will make Midway Golf and Games the premier family fun destination in mid-Missouri. They also outlined plans to build a restaurant and bar and a banquet facility that would seat up to 300 people for dinner:
lakeexpo.com
Hansel E. Cain (January 9, 1960 - October 7, 2022)
Hansel E. Cain, 62 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born January 9, 1960 in Tuscumbia, Missouri the son of the late Clyde E. and Mildred (Laughlin) Cain. Survivors include:. Son, Shaun Cain of Tuscumbia,...
Moniteau police arrest two accused of burglary in September
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department has identified and arrested two people due to their alleged involvement of a burglary in September. The owner of the property was able to get video of the suspects coming back onto the property last Friday. Deputies arrested Curtis Hile, of Jefferson City, and Kathy Kliegel at the property The post Moniteau police arrest two accused of burglary in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Governor Parson: Missouri’s pork industry contributes $1-billion annually to the state’s economy
Missouri’s governor has signed a proclamation recognizing October as pork month. State department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn has presented the proclamation to the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association (MPA). MPA executive vice president Don Nikodim describes pork as a great value and a versatile product. “If you check...
Columbia Missourian
Settlement reached in compensation for Shepard to Rollins Trail property
A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail. The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces charges following a suspicious death investigation on Monday. The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday they received a report of a missing person at risk. When officers arrived on scene they located the body of a female victim concealed in a closet, according to a probable cause statement. It The post Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Driver suspected of DWI after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A mid-Missouri man was taken into custody Sunday night after a crash in the 1600 block of US Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 42-year-old Jason Strope, of Linn, was driving westbound when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Katina Paternostro around 7:30 PM.
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated
Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Callaway County Sheriff is scheduled for a court hearing on Nov. 14 after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism posted a $2,000 bail after he was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Chism The post Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Faulty wires result in family losing entire home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items. "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Boone Health reopens a clinic and experts say this could help Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — Today the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico formerly known as Noble Health opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medical clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office manager...
KRMS Radio
Numerous Criminal Case Updates Being Provided By Miller County
In news from the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office – One man convicted of trying to shoot his ex-wife inside an Eldon funeral home last year has been sentenced to prison…while another man’s murder trial has been granted a change of venue. Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey says...
KMOV
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
