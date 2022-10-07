The new president of Rost Enterprises says the popular Midway Golf and Games just west of Columbia draws customers from St. Louis, Kansas City and rural towns like Sedalia, Marshall, Boonville, Mexico, Moberly and Macon. Rost Enterprises operates Midway Golf and Games, Rost Landscaping and Superior Garden Center. New company president Taylor Burks and founder Tim Rost joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” They say the addition of TopTracer in 2023 will make Midway Golf and Games the premier family fun destination in mid-Missouri. They also outlined plans to build a restaurant and bar and a banquet facility that would seat up to 300 people for dinner:

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO