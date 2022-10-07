ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Wildlife Forever accepting entries for fish art contest

An art contest for the Texas division of Wildlife Forever is now open through Feb. 28. The contest is part of an international conservation education program designed to foster youth interest in fisheries and fishing, according to a recent press release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "We always...
ATHENS, TX
Texas domestic violence deaths hit record in 2021

Domestic violence incidents in Texas hit a new record last year, with 2021 being the third worst year so far where someone in the state was killed by a partner. A new report released in early October by the Texas Council on Family Violence found more than 200 Texans died as a result of domestic abuse in 2021.
TEXAS STATE
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Letter to the editor: A call to action on gun violence

Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed by guns. In the communities of southwest Connecticut, we know this staggering loss intimately. And the clarion call to people of goodwill and faith is clear: with our “thoughts and prayers,” much more is needed. The moniker, “You are in...
EASTON, CT
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Windsor Locks;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;S;5;56%;2%;4. _____
CONNECTICUT STATE

