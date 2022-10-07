Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Texas Wildlife Forever accepting entries for fish art contest
An art contest for the Texas division of Wildlife Forever is now open through Feb. 28. The contest is part of an international conservation education program designed to foster youth interest in fisheries and fishing, according to a recent press release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "We always...
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut is among the least affordable states to retire in, data shows
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Some Connecticut residents may choose to head south once reaching retirement age. But for those who choose to remain in the Nutmeg State, it might not be the friendliest state for retirement, according to recent data. Financial website Bankrate...
sheltonherald.com
Texas domestic violence deaths hit record in 2021
Domestic violence incidents in Texas hit a new record last year, with 2021 being the third worst year so far where someone in the state was killed by a partner. A new report released in early October by the Texas Council on Family Violence found more than 200 Texans died as a result of domestic abuse in 2021.
sheltonherald.com
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
sheltonherald.com
Letter to the editor: A call to action on gun violence
Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed by guns. In the communities of southwest Connecticut, we know this staggering loss intimately. And the clarion call to people of goodwill and faith is clear: with our “thoughts and prayers,” much more is needed. The moniker, “You are in...
sheltonherald.com
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
sheltonherald.com
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Windsor Locks;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;S;5;56%;2%;4. _____
Comments / 0