Bakersfield, CA

Lanes closed due to car fire on Highway 58 open

By Luis Garcia
 4 days ago

Update: As of 12:23 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes had opened.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ford F-350 caught fire on Highway 58 Friday afternoon causing traffic delays.

The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed.

Avoid the area if possible.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the truck caught fire on the shoulder of Highway 58. Officials said the flames have spread up the shoulder and fire crews are taking up both lanes to battle the flames.

This story is developing.

