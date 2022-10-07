ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Co4j_0iQc4VML00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested.

Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant for murder kidnapping and robbery regarding a homicide that occurred on Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Real Road and north of Bank Street, according to officials.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team helped officers with the BPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team with the arrest.

In the early hours of Sept. 23, BPD officers responded to reports of suspicious circumstances at a residence on the 300 block of Real Road. Officers said they found evidence of foul play had occurred at the home. Several suspects were taken into custody during the investigation before BPD robbery and homicide detectives took over.

MORE: 4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona

Eventually, officers arrested Juan Toscano, 34, for murder. Officials said Toscano admitted he had shot and killed a subject at the residence during an illegal drug deal. The victims body was removed from the residence by other suspects, according to officials. Toscano was booked into the Kern County Jail for murder.

Wednesday, BPD arrested 3 additional suspects related to the case: Javier Ontiveros, 25, Johnny Vega, 29, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21. Vega and Ontiveros were taken into custody without incident. Ontiveros attempted to escape from police while during an interview but was quickly apprehended. They were all booked into the Kern County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 12

Mir3
4d ago

Which one of the 5 told ????😆😂😝 typical of inmates. That’s how they do in prison also !!

Reply(1)
6
Miguel J Burnstein
3d ago

If they were just picking fruit 🍉 and vegetables 🥕 they wouldn’t be in this mess, now they will be with their other friends for a few years, maybe 🤔

Reply
2
Related
KGET

Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
OILDALE, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother

A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man who wounded 2 in shooting over affair sentenced to 30 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his wife had been unfaithful with a family friend, Jesus Rojo-Lopez followed a car occupied by the man and fired a shot into the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol reports. The round wounded the man and also injured another occupant. Rojo-Lopez, 28, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in […]
DELANO, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Exhumed body believed to be a murder victim￼

MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities believe a body exhumed from a burial site in the Mohave Valley desert is a murder victim who was killed in Bakersfield, California. Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Investigations began at 1:48 a.m. September 23 when Bakersfield police responded...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Fort Mohave, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Mohave, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man pleads guilty to felonies related to breaking into mailboxes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty to being in possession of a counterfeit postal key, which he used to break into mailboxes, and being a felon in possession of ammunition Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice. According to court documents, while Micheal Marcum’s, 46, residence was being searched, law enforcement found […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead after a drive-by shooting in Delano: TCSO

UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second victim has died after this shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded near County Line Road and […]
DELANO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
KGET

Woman who stole vehicle with child inside gets 3 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Melissa Peterson, 32, pleaded no contest last month to child cruelty and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. A kidnapping charge was dismissed. Peterson spent time in a psychiatric hospital after […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
KGET

Defense attorney, investigator spar over shooting evidence in Wendy Howard trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A District Attorney’s office investigator acknowledged his testimony regarding three spent casings found at the scene of the shooting that fatally wounded Kelly Rees Pitts in Tehachapi is based on the belief the casings weren’t moved from where they originally fell. Investigator Don Krueger further acknowledged multiple people — police officers, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 16 years, 4 months for 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was sentenced to 16 years and four months in prison. Adanid Rebollar, 36, was sentenced Thursday. He was acquitted of attempted murder and found guilty of the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter as well as two gun-related offenses […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead not guilty, face death penalty in Real Road slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of four men charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of someone whose body was found in Arizona pleaded not guilty Monday. Juan Toscano, 34, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21, are eligible for the death penalty in the death of a person believed killed at a home on Real Road. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 in custody after reports of a shooting at Walmart: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after reports of a shooting at the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received several calls regarding a shooting at 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart and when deputies arrived they took a man into custody and recovered […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Investigator: Wendy Howard wanted to handle situation herself after reporting ex molested daughter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After telling police her ex had molested her teenage daughter, Wendy Howard said she wanted to handle the situation herself, an investigator said. “I admonished her about what she said,” former Tehachapi police Sgt. Amelia Thompson testified, adding she warned Howard there were serious consequences for taking the law into your […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

How local law enforcement protects children from predators

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s office released details of a decoy sting operation that left nine men in handcuffs. Each allegedly tried to meet with young girls for sexual purposes. One of them was a part of the Bakersfield Condors hockey team. Child predators in Kern are caught in law enforcement sting operations throughout […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy