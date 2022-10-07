ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

How North Carolina Likes To Spend Their Night In

Charlotte is a big and bustling city, with tons of stuff going on, but sometimes we all crave a night in. Whether you like to spend you night in binging shows, doing facemasks, reading a book, or some other way; a night in can be just what you need sometimes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Nurse practitioner joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

15-year-old employee shaken up after Burger King robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl came face-to-face with a gunman when a west Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. Jadyn Carter told WCNC Charlotte she was very excited to have her first job at Burger King. But Friday night was her last shift after she said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job

STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
STANLEY, NC
WCNC

'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
UNION COUNTY, NC

