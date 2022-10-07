Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pethelpful.com
Sad Video of Dog 'Not Getting Picked' After Entire Day at Adoption Event Breaks Our Hearts
Gastonia, North Carolina-based animal shelter, known on TikTok as @gcace_rescue, recently held an adoption event with the hopes of more animals would get picked up by forever homes. Although some did, there's one dog, in particular, that had an extremely tough day. An adorable doggo named Smoky has been looking...
'God has a lot of angels around us,' Winston-Salem mother relieved after missing 7-year-old son found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Yenicer Cifuentes got the call all parents pray they never do Tuesday. Her son, Kelvin Sauvenell, wandered off from his school and was missing. Sauvenell is 7 years old and has special needs. He disappeared while playing with other students. Heath Evans found him in a nearby creek two hours later.
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
kiss951.com
How North Carolina Likes To Spend Their Night In
Charlotte is a big and bustling city, with tons of stuff going on, but sometimes we all crave a night in. Whether you like to spend you night in binging shows, doing facemasks, reading a book, or some other way; a night in can be just what you need sometimes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nurse practitioner joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
Missing 91-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s found safe, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 91-year-old woman who was reported missing in north Charlotte has been found, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said Willie Mae McLean was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at her home on Coronet Way. Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, police announced that McLean had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
WBTV
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues. Updated: 18 minutes ago. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to...
'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
WBTV
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she became trapped under a motor-coach style bus just outside of uptown Charlotte on Sunday evening, a fire official said at the scene. The incident was called in around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Street and 4th Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We’re going to live here forever hopefully’: Retired teacher upset with cabinets, turns to Action 9
CHARLOTTE — A retired teacher says she spent thousands of dollars to have her kitchen cabinets repainted, but when the paint started coming off she tried resolving the problem with the cabinet company on her own and couldn’t, so that’s when she contacted Action 9. Lori Pagliarini...
WRAL
15-year-old employee shaken up after Burger King robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl came face-to-face with a gunman when a west Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. Jadyn Carter told WCNC Charlotte she was very excited to have her first job at Burger King. But Friday night was her last shift after she said...
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
wccbcharlotte.com
Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job
STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
police1.com
N.C. school resource officer found unresponsive during shift at elementary school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — An Iredell County sheriff’s deputy died at a hospital Friday after having a medical emergency at a Statesville elementary school, officials said. Marty Joe Lewis was on duty as the school resource officer at Scotts Elementary School when he was found unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said. School officials called 911.
'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
Residents concerned over possible housing development in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — Some residents in Belmont are upset about a plan that would bring hundreds of homes to the area. Neighbors on Timber Ridge Road are even putting up homemade signs to try to stop the multimillion dollar project. “The character of this neighborhood is about to be...
Man accused of killing woman, son in Fort Mill remains in jail
“Him and his blue pick-up truck go up and down the street every once in a while,” said Alexander Schlekewy, one of Bumgardner’s neighbors.
Comments / 0