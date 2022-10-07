ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

bulletin-news.com

Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation

Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

Doral, Univision 23 partner for food drive to help Ian victims

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Miami-Dade County came together to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Univision 23 partnered with the City of Doral to host a food drive, Saturday morning. Local residents stopped by to donate items to be sent to areas dealing with the devastation. “I brought...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Gardens leaders, volunteers send more help to Lee County

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning. Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon joined other...
LEE COUNTY, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately

Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
CORAL GABLES, FL
NewPelican

Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida

The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton

Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry

As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish duplex fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a duplex fire in northwest Miami-Dade. The blaze broke out along Northwest Second Avenue and 156th Street around 4 a.m., Monday. Thick smoke and flames shot out from the building. Fire rescue was able to put out the fire. The cause of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, leading to one death and two victims hospitalized, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500th block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health reveals Pink Truck

MIAMI (WSVN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a South Florida hospital says it’s time to “think pink.”. The Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health unveiled their Pink Truck, Friday. The truck contains messages promoting the importance of getting mammograms and how important early detection is...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSB Radio

Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence. Prosecutors played video last week at Cruz's penalty trial of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.
PARKLAND, FL
The Daily Scoop

This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay

The Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida has been destroyed by graffiti and decay.(Creative Commons/La Shola) The Miami Marine Stadium was the first-ever custom-built stadium for viewing water sports and motorboat races. For decades the stadium thrived, even advancing to hosting events such as concerts and boxing matches. However, in 1992, the Miami Marine Stadium was declared unsafe and forced to close.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

