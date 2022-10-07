Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
BSO holds National Faith and Blue event to encourage community positivity
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office held its National Faith and Blue event at a park in Lauderhill. On Saturday, BSO deputies met members of the faith-based community at Central Broward Regional Park to encourage the people to come together. Deputies shared a message with the residents...
bulletin-news.com
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation
Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
WSVN-TV
Doral, Univision 23 partner for food drive to help Ian victims
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Miami-Dade County came together to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Univision 23 partnered with the City of Doral to host a food drive, Saturday morning. Local residents stopped by to donate items to be sent to areas dealing with the devastation. “I brought...
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens leaders, volunteers send more help to Lee County
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning. Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon joined other...
themiamihurricane.com
Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately
Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
NBC Miami
UM Fraternity Chapter Closed After Allegations Into Drugged Drinks, Disturbing Chants
A fraternity closed its chapter at the University of Miami immediately following a review of anonymous reports of drugged drinks at a party and a disturbing video showing members singing a song about committing crimes. The chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon, whose Gamma chapter had been on the UM campus...
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
‘Women’s wave’ rally held in downtown Miami amid nationwide abortion rights protests
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of demonstrators came together in downtown Miami as part of nationwide protests being held this weekend calling on voters to head to the polls in order to help preserve a woman’s right to an abortion. 7News cameras captured about 100 protesters in front of the...
How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry
As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish duplex fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a duplex fire in northwest Miami-Dade. The blaze broke out along Northwest Second Avenue and 156th Street around 4 a.m., Monday. Thick smoke and flames shot out from the building. Fire rescue was able to put out the fire. The cause of...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, leading to one death and two victims hospitalized, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500th block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health reveals Pink Truck
MIAMI (WSVN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a South Florida hospital says it’s time to “think pink.”. The Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health unveiled their Pink Truck, Friday. The truck contains messages promoting the importance of getting mammograms and how important early detection is...
WSVN-TV
4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two shooting victims are desperate for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters.
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence. Prosecutors played video last week at Cruz's penalty trial of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.
Click10.com
Impact of tornado that ripped through Delray Beach community still being felt
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Cleanup continued at an over-55 community in southern Palm Beach County Friday, more than a week after a tornado ripped through it. The EF-2 tornado struck the Kings Point Delray community, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue, last Tuesday. Resident Ada Martinez...
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay
The Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida has been destroyed by graffiti and decay.(Creative Commons/La Shola) The Miami Marine Stadium was the first-ever custom-built stadium for viewing water sports and motorboat races. For decades the stadium thrived, even advancing to hosting events such as concerts and boxing matches. However, in 1992, the Miami Marine Stadium was declared unsafe and forced to close.
