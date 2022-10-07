Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Dubber (ASX:DUB) shares in red today?
Suspension of trading in Dubber shares has been lifted today (10 October 2022). The company shared an adjustment in its yearly revenue via ASX announcement on 7 October. Peter Pawlowitsch, executive director of Dubber would head the company’s finance function, as an interim arrangement. Dubbers CFO would leave the...
kalkinemedia.com
What is impacting Sayona's (ASX:SYA) share price today?
Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.23 each, down 6.25% at 12.31 PM AEDT. The fall in share price might be because of the weakness in the overall materials sector. At 12.32 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 1.06% lower at 15,844.40 points. Shares of Sayona Mining...
kalkinemedia.com
Which are NZX-listed banks in New Zealand?
Banks in New Zealand have total assets of just over NZ$667 billion. New Zealand’s banking sector is small by international standards. Banks in New Zealand have total assets of just over NZ$667 billion. This is the lower end of the range for OECD countries. The two big banks listed...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why Link (ASX:LNK), Gold Road (ASX:GOR) and Tyro (ASX:TYR) are diving today?
In this show we cover: Link Administration (ASX:LNK), Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) and Tyro (ASX:TYR). The Australian Sharemarket is trading on a negative note. The S&P/ASX200 is lower today, dropping 93.60 points or 1.38 per cent to 6,669.20. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.29 per cent, but is down 10.42 per cent for the last year to date. The ASX All Ordinaries is also trading lower today, dropping 98.00 points or 1.40 per cent to 6,878.10. On the other hand, A-VIX is up sharply today, gaining 0.92 points or 4.90 per cent to 19.78. The index has lost 6.86 per cent for the last five days but has gained 86.12 per cent over the last year to date. All 11 sectors are higher over the previous week along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) in news?
Aurelia shares closed at AU$0.14 per share today, 32.56% down. The company informed that Federation mine feasibility study confirms that it is one of the great discoveries in the Cobar Basin. For funding Federation base metals project, the company is currently assessing multiple funding options. Shares of Australian mining and...
kalkinemedia.com
Tyro (ASX:TYR) revises FY23 guidance; here’s how shares are reacting
Tyro has reported a rise of 59% in transaction value processed by its merchants in the first quarter of FY23. The company expects to realise savings of AU$5 million in FY23, driven by the cost reduction program. The company expects to launch new digital onboarding platform in November this year.
kalkinemedia.com
Can Bitcoin be used as real money?
Bitcoin’s whitepaper calls the cryptocurrency ‘electronic cash’, and there is not a single mention of terms like investment and trading. Over the past years, Bitcoin, alongside altcoins like Dogecoin, has gained recognition as a speculative asset that can be traded over cryptocurrency exchanges. Last year, Tesla announced...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes lower; Utilities & IT lead losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today, losing 95.00 points or 1.40% to end at 6,667.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.27%, but is down 10.43% for the last year to date. Utilities was the biggest loser, closed 3.18% lower followed by IT sector...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
UK's economy may not recover to pre-COVID levels before 2024
The current challenges have prompted experts to predict that the UK economy may not return to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. This indicates that economic growth may be restricted until the next general elections. UK households and businesses are struggling with soaring costs. There has been significant financial chaos in the...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 falls at open; St Barbara, Silver Lake slip over 6%
Australian share market opened lower on Monday. The ASX 200 fell in the opening trade, dropping 12.50 points, or 0.18%, to 6,750.30. Over the last five days, the index has gained 4.54%. Australian share market opened lower on Monday tracking weak cues from Wall Street which saw another sell-off last...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia returns new marine parks and other lands to Indigenous owners
The Australian government set to co-manage newly built marine parks in WA with Indigenous people. Australia has given back about 6,017 square miles of land to its traditional owners. Last year, on 29 September, the Queensland government returned approximately 160,000 hectares of land to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people. Australian...
kalkinemedia.com
UK market remains nervous as gilt yields rise
UK Market: The UK market was trading in red as investors were nervous over volatility in the market following the rising borrowing costs for the government. At around 1:30 pm GMT+1, the FTSE 100 index was trading 0.1% lower while the FTSE 250 was trading more than half percentage point down. The government's long-term borrowing costs have hit record highs after the Bank of England's £65bn bailout to induce stability in the financial markets.
kalkinemedia.com
A flick through ASX small-cap stocks from retail space
Retail is an important aspect of the daily life of modern people. Many retail businesses have been moving towards digital platforms amid changing consumer preference. The sale of goods and services to the ultimate consumer is known as retail business. The retail industry supports the country’s economy and creates additional workplaces.
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks to watch as UK mortgage rates hit the roof
Panic among Brits looking to purchase a house shot up last month following Kwarteng’s recent mini-budget announcements. The Bank of England has been consistently raising its base rate, which impacts all kinds of loans and mortgages in the UK. As compared to last year’s 2.25%, the average rate for...
kalkinemedia.com
IPO corner: Four ASX listings scheduled in the coming weeks
The ASX IPO market has performed on a muted note so far in 2022. The market has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns, inflation, and geopolitical tensions. Still several companies have gone public in the past few months. Even as the Australian IPO market has remained muted in 2022, several...
kalkinemedia.com
C29 Metals (ASX: C29) ups its game at Stadlers with airborne geophysics for high-quality aeromagnetic data
C29 Metals Limited (ASX: C29) is soon going to conduct an airborne geophysics survey at its Stadlers project. The survey will facilitate identification of new exploration targets while enhancing the company’s understanding of the relation between structure and mineralisation at Stadlers. The project-wide survey beginning 13 October should take...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 to fall on Wall Street’s sell-off; NASDAQ down nearly 4%
The Australian share market is poised to start the week on a muted note. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 61 points or 0.9% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 2.1%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.8%, and the NASDAQ ended 3.8% lower. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Resource sales in Western Australia bounce back to pre-pandemic levels
As per Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22, oil and gas industry has been the backbone for resource sales in Western Australia. Petroleum sales improved by 22% and bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, recording a sale worth AU$231 billion. In a recent Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22, it was revealed that...
kalkinemedia.com
A look at four penny stocks on the move this year
In FY22, Lindian Resources accomplished 100% acquisition of the Kangankunde Project. The major pursuits of Tyranna Resources during FY22 were project development and mineral exploration. In FY22, Resource Mining Corporation completed the Wowo Gap Project divestment and started maiden drilling at the Kabulanywele Nickel Project. Penny stocks are very low-priced...
Comments / 0