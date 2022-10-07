NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing to investigate a home invasion and robbery of an 88-year-old woman inside her upper Manhattan apartment. According to police, an unknown suspect entered the apartment building through an unlocked door before gaining entry into the elderly woman’s apartment. The suspect forced the woman into her bedroom and demanded money. He was able to flee the scene but was caught on nearby surveillance video cameras. Today, the NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance to help them solve this crime that took place at around 5 pm on September The post 88-year-old woman robbed during Manhattan home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO