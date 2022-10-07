Read full article on original website
Kristina Kahila
2d ago
Gee here's an idea. KGO FM. Give KCBS some competition. Get the news reporting factual and concise and report it just like that. You would wind up a better station and fan base will get bigger.
Reply
3
Related
KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
New Format Replaces Old KGO Radio in San Francisco
KGO (AM) - Wikipedia. On Monday morning, October 10, the KGO 810- AM in San Francisco officially rebranded as 810 The Spread, a sports betting format. Cumulus Media, the radio giant that owns the station, ended the station’s long-time News/Talk format and KGO branding last week, abruptly firing news/talk hosts for the second time. The format was previously changed from news/talk to all-news in 2011, which also included a sudden lay-off of many hosts.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
What Happened to KGO 810 Radio? They Just Made a Huge Announcement
After 80 memorable years on the radio, the legendary KGO 810 show is officially coming to an end. Listeners in the San Francisco Bay Area have grown accustomed to hearing announcements from KGO 810 on a daily basis. Article continues below advertisement. On Oct. 6, 2022, they made it known...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sfstandard.com
Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV
A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots have divided opinions in the city for years.
NBC Bay Area
‘Dream of a Deal': Burned-Out Oakland Home Selling for $765,000
A home in a prime Bay Area location is selling for under $800,000. Sounds like a hot deal, but there is a catch - there's always one right?. Photos from the Redfin listing show obvious fire damage to the 1,390 square foot residence in Oakland's Upper Laurel neighborhood. And there's also not much to see inside, but the bones are still intact for those looking for a fixer-upper house.
sftimes.com
5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco
Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
PLANetizen
Transit and the ‘Big One’
Californians know they should always be ready for the next earthquake—and that includes the state’s transit systems. In the San Francisco Bay Area, when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck in 1989, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system persisted with minimal disruptions. Ricardo Cano of the San Francisco Chronicle explains how the system prepares for major earthquakes.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Star Trek’ actor visits Peninsula’s Japanese internment site
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – George Takei, the activist and actor best known from his role as Lieutenant Sulu on the 1960s TV series “Star Trek,” visited the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno that pays tribute to Japanese-Americans incarcerated during World War II. Bay Area Rapid Transit tweeted out a picture of Takei, 85, at […]
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down Suddenly
"KGO Jetcopter 810" by SJL is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. KGO-AM, a legendary radio station in the San Francisco Bay Area, ended its run on the airwaves Thursday, a decade after a shocking fall from a top-rated station to the bottom of the ratings amid a format change.
‘Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF,’ city supervisor tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco City Supervisor tweeted over the weekend that the Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF. The tweet, from SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston was sent out on Saturday as the city was in the midst of Fleet Week. “The Blue Angels should not be […]
‘Breathtaking’: SF photographer captures rarely seen weather phenomenon on camera
"I could not stop staring at it."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge
Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
High-flying photos from San Francisco's Fleet Week
Piercingly loud sounds not included.
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Blue Angels cancel their Sunday air show at Fleet Week
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - The Blue Angels canceled their Sunday air show at San Francisco Fleet Week because of weather. In a Tweet, the Blue Angels said "we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality and we are looking forward to clearer skies next year, at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023!"
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
Fly roundtrip from SF to Austin for under $180 all winter
The deals start in November and run through February 2023.
Comments / 8