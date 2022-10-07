ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kristina Kahila
2d ago

Gee here's an idea. KGO FM. Give KCBS some competition. Get the news reporting factual and concise and report it just like that. You would wind up a better station and fan base will get bigger.

KRON4 News

KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
News Breaking LIVE

New Format Replaces Old KGO Radio in San Francisco

KGO (AM) - Wikipedia. On Monday morning, October 10, the KGO 810- AM in San Francisco officially rebranded as 810 The Spread, a sports betting format. Cumulus Media, the radio giant that owns the station, ended the station’s long-time News/Talk format and KGO branding last week, abruptly firing news/talk hosts for the second time. The format was previously changed from news/talk to all-news in 2011, which also included a sudden lay-off of many hosts.
sfstandard.com

Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV

A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots have divided opinions in the city for years.
NBC Bay Area

‘Dream of a Deal': Burned-Out Oakland Home Selling for $765,000

A home in a prime Bay Area location is selling for under $800,000. Sounds like a hot deal, but there is a catch - there's always one right?. Photos from the Redfin listing show obvious fire damage to the 1,390 square foot residence in Oakland's Upper Laurel neighborhood. And there's also not much to see inside, but the bones are still intact for those looking for a fixer-upper house.
sftimes.com

5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco

Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
PLANetizen

Transit and the ‘Big One’

Californians know they should always be ready for the next earthquake—and that includes the state’s transit systems. In the San Francisco Bay Area, when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck in 1989, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system persisted with minimal disruptions. Ricardo Cano of the San Francisco Chronicle explains how the system prepares for major earthquakes.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down Suddenly

"KGO Jetcopter 810" by SJL is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. KGO-AM, a legendary radio station in the San Francisco Bay Area, ended its run on the airwaves Thursday, a decade after a shocking fall from a top-rated station to the bottom of the ratings amid a format change.
Eater

Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge

Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
KTVU FOX 2

Blue Angels cancel their Sunday air show at Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - The Blue Angels canceled their Sunday air show at San Francisco Fleet Week because of weather. In a Tweet, the Blue Angels said "we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality and we are looking forward to clearer skies next year, at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023!"

