ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beverlyhillscourier.com

Motown Comes to Beverly Hills

On Oct. 1, “Motown: Celebrating the Music, the Magic and the Love” graced the Bram Goldsmith Theater in the Wallis. Through concert performance and critical conversation, the show honored and acknowledged Motown’s influence on popular music throughout history. On Oct. 1, “Motown: Celebrating the Music, the Magic...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at One of Inglewood’s Best Carnitas Spots

While most of Los Angeles is sleeping soundly at 3:30 a.m., third-generation carnitas cook Gustavo Chavez is prepping 220 pounds of carnitas in the back of his Inglewood restaurant, Carnitas El Artista. In the wee hours of the morning, copper cauldrons bubble as Chavez labors for five hours, using a large wooden oar to turn carnitas, lengua, and buche every few minutes so the meat doesn’t overcook.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Eater

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, check out our al fresco cocktails map for the latest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

DTLA’s Dino’s Famous Chicken celebrates new expansion

When Demetrios Pantazis opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Inglewood, CA
Entertainment
CBS LA

'CicLAvia' to close seven miles of streets in downtown LA

Downtown Los Angeles commuters beware: Officials will close seven miles of streets in the heart of L.A. for the latest installment of the bike-driven event, CicLAvia.CicLAvia-Heart of LA hopes to encourage residents to explore neighborhoods without their cars. While many will be on their bikes, attendees can walk, skate or use any other people-powered equipment. Electric scooters or hoverboards are not allowed. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and will close many parts of Broadway, east First Street, west Second Street and many other roads. There will be five hubs for the event: Grand Park, Echo Park, Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza and Sixth Street.Participants can enjoy several family-friendly activities including live music, art installations, pop-up shops and much more. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelosangelesbeat.com

One of LA’s Best New Dinner Series Takes Place at a Farm in Long Beach

Long Beach’s Heritage Farm celebrates its recent opening with an ongoing dinner series in collaboration with acclaimed local chefs. A charming urban farm and event space, Heritage Farm is owned by Chef Philip Pretty and his sister Lauren. The duo also owns Heritage, the acclaimed zero-waste, fine-dining restaurant. Heritage is one of only five Long Beach eateries to be awarded Michelin Plate status in 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ceremonial groundbreakings held for Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Ceremonial groundbreakings have been held for the two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was among the dignitaries who attended the Saturday ceremony. The $1 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Damon Albarn
KCET

How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace

When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Songwriting#Gorillaz Brings Out#Kia Forum
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills plans street festival on South Beverly Drive

South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills will host an evening of dynamic live music and family entertainment during the 5th annual NEXT NIGHT Street Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4-9 p.m. The evening will include live musical performances by the “Pop 2000 Tour” featuring Lance Bass of NSYNC, OTown...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
MONROVIA, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Music
2urbangirls.com

Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy