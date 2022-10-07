Read full article on original website
"My feelings were that something big [was] happening in my knee." Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari knew he was in trouble right away. Playing for the Italian national team this summer, Gallinari suffered a non-contact injury. Initially, team trainers diagnosed it as a torn meniscus, but Gallinari wasn’t convinced. Sure enough, his injury was soon amended: He had torn his ACL for a second time after first suffering the injury in 2012-13.
The Minnesota Vikings have been solid thus far in the 2022 season, getting out to a 3-1 start. Their only loss came on primetime against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, which comes as no surprise because Kirk Cousins is the team’s starting quarterback. Cousins is notoriously poor in...
The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings lost another member of the 2022 draft to...
Like Janarius Robinson joining the Philadelphia Eagles before playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, another ex-Vikings defender latched onto the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Vikings play the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. And when that game kicks off, Miami’s coaching staff will have likely picked the brain of...
Coming into Week 5, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings were deadlocked with matching records of 3-1. Of course, the Vikings had a tiebreaker over Green Bay due to their Week 1 victory, but the two seemed to be on a collision course for their New Year’s Day showdown in Lambeau Field.
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings escaped with a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears and took full control of the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers fell to the New York Giants in London on Sunday morning. Once again, special teams played a huge role in how this game played out, but on a day where the Vikings special teams played awful, Minnesota was able to come out with a win.
The Rangers and Lightning opened up the NHL regular season on Tuesday night and referee Chris Rooney made sure everyone knew in a cringeworthy intro to the season.
The Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings in their first game of the 2022-23 season.
