Boston

Danilo Gallinari isn’t ruling out Celtics return this season after ACL tear

"My feelings were that something big [was] happening in my knee." Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari knew he was in trouble right away. Playing for the Italian national team this summer, Gallinari suffered a non-contact injury. Initially, team trainers diagnosed it as a torn meniscus, but Gallinari wasn’t convinced. Sure enough, his injury was soon amended: He had torn his ACL for a second time after first suffering the injury in 2012-13.
The Vikings Have One Large Problem

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
Once-Promising Viking Signs with Dolphins

Like Janarius Robinson joining the Philadelphia Eagles before playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, another ex-Vikings defender latched onto the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Vikings play the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. And when that game kicks off, Miami’s coaching staff will have likely picked the brain of...
Vikings Escaped an Awful Special Teams Day

On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings escaped with a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears and took full control of the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers fell to the New York Giants in London on Sunday morning. Once again, special teams played a huge role in how this game played out, but on a day where the Vikings special teams played awful, Minnesota was able to come out with a win.
