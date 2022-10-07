Read full article on original website
Related
crimereads.com
An Unprecedented Era of Native American Noir
It’s an exciting era for indigenous and First Nations voices in crime fiction, horror, and suspense. “To say that there is a Renaissance in Native American fiction is an understatement,” according to Erika Wurth in an article for Lit Hub penned this January, and genre fiction has in particular seen a huge influx of Native writers over the past few years. In honor of Indigenous People’s Day, we’ve assembled a list of 14 new and upcoming releases to keep you reading well into the next year, featuring noir, mysteries, and so much horror.
TODAY.com
Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022
With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
A Series of Harrowing Events Plague Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive' — Is it Based on a True Story?
Spoiler alert: This article contains book and movie spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive. When it comes to putting our traumas behind us, leaving our baggage at the door, so to speak, it takes a fierce amount of "fake it till you make it" energy. While it's of course possible to lead a brand-new life void of the horrors once endured, sometimes the past comes back to bite us in the most brutal of ways. In Netflix's mystery film Luckiest Girl Alive, a soon-to-be New York Times editor boasting what she calls "the edge" is thrown for a loop when an ominous tragedy from her private-high-school past resurfaces, forcing her to confront her personal demons.
Vanessa Hudgens’ Spiritual Witchcraft Journey in Salem Is Now a Reality Movie With Bunim-Murray Productions (EXCLUSIVE)
Vanessa Hudgens is going on a spiritual, supernatural journey — and wants to take viewers with her. Hudgens teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to produce an unscripted film, “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” Variety has learned exclusively. The project documents Hudgens’ journey in Salem, Mass., along with her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. “Dead Hot” is in post-production, and the project is currently being shopped to outlets. Banijay Rights, the international distribution division of Banijay (which owns Bunim-Murray), is handling distribution. Hudgens and Magree recently...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ken Burns’s new Holocaust doc has people talking. Here’s why.
"I thought one of the parts that will probably have the greatest impact, perhaps, on American viewers, is the representation of Nazism as it existed in the United States." Filmmaker Ken Burns, the longtime New Hampshire resident known for his documentaries on poignant historical topics — “The Vietnam War,” “The Dust Bowl,” “The Central Park Five,” and “Jackie Robinson,” among many others — released his newest, called “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” last month.
MSNBC
She was once America's 'most-read woman.' Today, she has largely been forgotten.
Elsie Robinson was a woman before her time. In the early 1900s, Robinson went through a scandalous divorce and found herself a single mom with a chronically ill son. Robinson, however, dreamed of becoming a writer and was willing to do anything to accomplish her goal — even swinging a pickax in a gold mine to support her family and pay the bills.
GennaRose Nethercott uses folklore to explore a painful, and personal, history
A new novel reimagines Baba Yaga — a crone figure in Slavic folklore — as a Jewish woman living in an Eastern European town during a time of pogroms.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
shondaland.com
The Best Books for October 2022
We don’t know how it’s already October, but here we are. Thankfully, the books just keep coming, so light your pumpkin candle, and get cozy on the couch because we’re diving into a wild dystopian world, a highly anticipated sequel, a meticulously reported book on transracial adoption, and more.
The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President
Theodore Roosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).
2 Out 3 People Got The "Jeopardy" Answer "What Is The Green Book" Wrong And Surprise-Surprise, America Has A Lot Of Work To Do
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big screen champion is retiring as cinemas face uncertain future
As chief executive of the National Assn. of Theatre Owners, Fithian fought tirelessly for the survival of movie theaters and maintaining the key exclusive theatrical window.
TODAY.com
Jessica Knoll on the true story that inspired 'Luckiest Girl Alive'
Warning: The story contains spoilers for the movie "Luckiest Girl Alive." In case you're not already aware, the title of "Luckiest Girl Alive," a 2015 book by Jessica Knoll turned into a 2022 Netflix movie, is meant to be taken ironically. On the surface, Ani Fanelli (Mila Kunis) to have...
Fact vs Fiction: Is The Empress based on a true story?
Fans can't get enough of The Empress, but how accurate is the Netflix period drama?
"House Of The Dragon" Episode 9 Is Almost Here — Let's Dive Into The Trailer
Episode 9 is traditionally the biggest and bloodiest episode in each season of Game of Thrones.
The Best And Funniest Tweets About "House Of The Dragon" Episode 8
"Stop naming all your kids Aegon!"
Collider
The Real History Behind Netflix's 'The Empress'
The 6-part Netflix series The Empress tells the poetic story of the early life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Prior to its release, the most well-known film adaptation of Elizabeth’s life had been the 1950s Sissi trilogy, with charming Romy Schneider as the leading actress. Seven decades later, The Empress offers a fresh take on the great love story between Elizabeth and Franz Joseph – equally strong and dramatic from its very beginning.
71 Thoughts I Had Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 8
"Well, that's one way to settle this argument."
‘A Friend of the Family’ Deconstructs a Sensational True Story to Make It Even More Unsettling
This opening is usually where a disclaimer goes. For a series like “A Friend of the Family,” one that dramatizes the events behind a story that came to public attention through an acclaimed (or at least widely-seen) documentary, it’s almost second nature now to start off any discussion with a acknowledgment that many of the details are an open matter. Anyone who wants to know the story beforehand (particularly those who might want to avoid certain subject matter the story addresses) can easily find a concise summary with a few clicks. Creators will go to great lengths to try to preserve...
Comments / 0