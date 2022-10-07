Read full article on original website
SkySports
Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three
Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals: How forward scored his record haul for Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to register his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton on Sunday - but how did he score his record-breaking haul?. The 37-year-old recorded his latest milestone 20 years and two days after his first ever club...
SkySports
Premier League
Arsenal vs Liverpool. Premier League. G Martinelli (1'1st minute) B Saka (45+5'50th minute, 76'76th minute pen) D Núñez (34'34th minute) R Firmino (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?
Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabriel Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
SkySports
Peterborough 4-1 Forest Green: Posh move into top six after comfortable win
Peterbrough surged into the League One play-off places by blowing away Forest Green 4-1. The game exploded into life with three goals in the space of nine minutes during the first half. Nathan Thompson bundled in Joe Ward's cross from close range on the half-hour to put Posh ahead but...
SkySports
Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time
Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park. The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.
SkySports
Manuel Akanji is Man City’s bargain buy and now Pep Guardiola’s intelligent problem-solver at right-back
Pep Guardiola spent much of his press conference after Manchester City’s straightforward 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday discussing the impact of his summer signing from Borussia Dortmund. But this time it was the other one. Erling Haaland did score the fourth goal against Saints but it was the...
SkySports
Ref Watch: Was Arsenal's winning penalty against Liverpool soft and what is the handball law?
With an incident-packed Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium - plus handball and offside uncertainty across the weekend - Sky Sports' referee expert Dermot Gallagher gives his verdict on the contentious calls. Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool. INCIDENT: Granit Xhaka crosses the ball into the Liverpool box...
SkySports
Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
SkySports
Kylian Mbappe: 'Zero chance' of France striker leaving Paris Saint-Germain in January transfer window
Paris Saint-Germain are adamant that there is "zero chance" of Kylian Mbappe leaving in January. A source close to the player told Sky Sports News: "He wants to leave every week," when asked if his desire is for a January exit. Asked how this will play out, the source added:...
SkySports
Wigan 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Nathan Broadhead steers Latics to first home victory of season
Wigan secured their first home win of the season as Nathan Broadhead's goal steered them to a 1-0 victory over Blackburn. Everton loanee Broadhead struck just after the hour mark at the DW Stadium to seal all three points for the Latics. Championship fixtures | table | highlights. Get Sky...
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Ashley Young scores stunner but Steve Cooper's side off bottom with a point
Steven Gerrard has demanded more from his "big hitters" after Aston Villa's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Emmanuel Dennis' early header had given Steve Cooper's side the lead but Ashley Young's stunning strike soon levelled things up. Villa had the better of a game short on quality but could not find their first away win of the season as Forest ended a run of five defeats.
SkySports
Antoine Griezmann: Striker re-signs for Atletico Madrid from Barcelona on permanent deal until 2026
Atletico Madrid have re-signed Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on a permanent deal. The French footballer has signed a contract until 2026, having left the club in a £103m deal three years ago. Griezmann rejoined Atletico on loan from Barca in August 2021 and his temporary deal was extended for...
SkySports
Alice Capsey among the six England players taking part in Women's Big Bash League, live on Sky Sports
The England international burst onto the scene in The Hundred in 2021, scoring a half-century on her Lord's debut at the age of 16 and then helping Oval Invincibles win the title later that summer. Capsey, now 18, built on that in 2022, making her England debut in the T20...
SkySports
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal after coming off bench to help take his team fifth
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. After Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's early strike, an injury to Anthony Martial presented Ronaldo with his opportunity inside the first half and he did not waste it, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season before the break.
SkySports
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The Champions League group stage continues this midweek with matchday four of the group stage - here's the state of play as we head towards crunch time in Europe's top tier... The group stage continues on Tuesday with Man City travelling to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen. Pep Guardiola's side sit three wins from three at the top of Group G and can secure their place in the knockout phase with a win over Jacob Neestrup's side.
SkySports
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: FA reviewing incident in Gunners' Premier League win at Emirates
The Football Association is to review details of an incident towards the end of Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty to secure victory for the Gunners, who moved back to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City.
SkySports
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Fikayo Tomori sent off as Blues go top with win at San Siro but fears over Reece James injury
Reece James posted on social media to say "fingers crossed it's not a bad one" after he went off injured in Chelsea's 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League. Chelsea secured an important victory thanks to goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Fikayo Tomori's red card. The...
SkySports
Liverpool: No heavy metal football in sight - Jurgen Klopp's side look more like bass guitar
Gary Neville says "lethargic" Liverpool looked like a shadow of themselves in the second half against Arsenal. Bukayo Saka's penalty settled matters as Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners to return to the top of the Premier League table, 14 points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side. Despite enjoying less possession than...
SkySports
Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip join Luis Diaz on sidelines with injuries
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are out for two weeks in another blow for Liverpool ahead of Sunday's match against Manchester City at Anfield - live on Sky Sports. Luis Diaz is already expected to be out until after the World Cup following the knee injury he sustained in the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.
