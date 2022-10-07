ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three

Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SOCCER
SkySports

Premier League

Arsenal vs Liverpool. Premier League. G Martinelli (1'1st minute) B Saka (45+5'50th minute, 76'76th minute pen) D Núñez (34'34th minute) R Firmino (53'53rd minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?

Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabriel Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Diego Costa
Person
Didier Drogba
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Gabriel Paulista
SkySports

Peterborough 4-1 Forest Green: Posh move into top six after comfortable win

Peterbrough surged into the League One play-off places by blowing away Forest Green 4-1. The game exploded into life with three goals in the space of nine minutes during the first half. Nathan Thompson bundled in Joe Ward's cross from close range on the half-hour to put Posh ahead but...
SOCCER
SkySports

Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time

Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park. The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Atletico Madrid#Lopetegui Premier League#Spanish
SkySports

Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Ashley Young scores stunner but Steve Cooper's side off bottom with a point

Steven Gerrard has demanded more from his "big hitters" after Aston Villa's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Emmanuel Dennis' early header had given Steve Cooper's side the lead but Ashley Young's stunning strike soon levelled things up. Villa had the better of a game short on quality but could not find their first away win of the season as Forest ended a run of five defeats.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal after coming off bench to help take his team fifth

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. After Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's early strike, an injury to Anthony Martial presented Ronaldo with his opportunity inside the first half and he did not waste it, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season before the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play

The Champions League group stage continues this midweek with matchday four of the group stage - here's the state of play as we head towards crunch time in Europe's top tier... The group stage continues on Tuesday with Man City travelling to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen. Pep Guardiola's side sit three wins from three at the top of Group G and can secure their place in the knockout phase with a win over Jacob Neestrup's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy