"I feel most like myself" on stage, says Kalamazoo-based musician Megan Dooley, who has earned a widespread following for her blend of vintage and original songs, expressive singing, and her gift for melodic whistling. At 3 pm on Sunday, Oct 16, Dooley will play an all-ages show for the Milwood Series, held at Milwood United Methodist Church in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO