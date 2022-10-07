"I feel most like myself" on stage, says Kalamazoo-based musician Megan Dooley, who has earned a widespread following for her blend of vintage and original songs, expressive singing, and her gift for melodic whistling. At 3 pm on Sunday, Oct 16, Dooley will play an all-ages show for the Milwood Series, held at Milwood United Methodist Church in Kalamazoo.
Scores of people turned out for a Paw Paw Public Schools Board of Education meeting. The majority were there to protest the removal of rainbow flags from classrooms, and the cutting of a mental health curriculum. Earlier this month Paw Paw school teachers and administrators were told to take down...
Comments / 0