When someone says they’re flying to New York, many peoples’ first thought is they’re flying into either John F. Kennedy International or LaGuardia Airports. True, these two airports are among the 25 busiest airports in the country (JFK is #13, LGA is #25). However, New York is much, much more than Manhattan, or even the 5 boroughs that comprise New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City

This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area

While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
MANHATTAN, NY
constructiondive.com

NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’

Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city

A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC rents softening; landlords offering concessions

NEW YORK - Relief for some New York City renters may be on the way. Real estate agents say record-high rents are finally starting to stabilize. "We are actually at a plateau — people are seeing it slow down," Frances Katzen, an associate broker at Douglas Elliman, said. "Landlords are now putting concessions in — one to two months free rent, which we had not seen the whole of the summer."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

