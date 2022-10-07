Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Teenage Girl Found Fatally Shot In An Apartment Lobby In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Number of people in NYC shelters hits highest number in decades
A man rests at the Charles H. Gay Shelter Care Center for Men on Ward's Island in New York City. The record comes after nearly 17,000 asylum seekers from the southern border arrived in the city. [ more › ]
Local officials say NYC schools already 'overflowing' as migrant children are set to enroll: 'Unsustainable'
Travis Civic Association President Gene Guerra and Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella react to reports that Staten Island schools will soon enroll migrant children.
More Major Updates For New York Airports
When someone says they’re flying to New York, many peoples’ first thought is they’re flying into either John F. Kennedy International or LaGuardia Airports. True, these two airports are among the 25 busiest airports in the country (JFK is #13, LGA is #25). However, New York is much, much more than Manhattan, or even the 5 boroughs that comprise New York City.
NY1
Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City
This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area
While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
Is NYC transit more dangerous now than in the 1980s and 1990s?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people have died on New York City public transit in the last ten days. In the last 24 hours, a man was stabbed to death on a Bronx bus, a woman was attacked inside a Harlem subway station and a man was stabbed on a Q train near Greenwich Village. […]
NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
Residents express outrage as city says no funds have been allocated to fix Pier 1 on North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been more than five years since an important expanse of the St. George waterfront was deemed unsafe and shuttered, leaving a significant pause in the esplanade and barring North Shore residents from using one of their most charming amenities. And now, the community is demanding answers.
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
Home Sale Prices In New York City Have Gone Up Drastically
The median sale price of homes in New York City has risen drastically since 2018. However, the real estate market in this city is still a force to reckon with.
constructiondive.com
NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’
Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’
Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States. On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."
Former Democratic New York Govenor says he’s never felt more unsafe in NYC amid crime crisis
Former New Yorkr Governor David Paterson admitted Sunday that he has never felt more unsafe in New York City and called crime a "blind spot" for Democrats.
After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city
A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
nypressnews.com
Hochul, Zeldin avoid crossing paths during NYC Columbus Day Parade as Adams blows kisses to hecklers
Mayor Adams dismissed a handful of hecklers with air kisses while Gov. Hochul and her Republican opponent avoided confrontation during Monday’s 78th annual Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan. Adams, Hochul, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) and other Empire State politicians joined the crowds along Fifth Ave. to honor the contributions...
CNN commentator appears to mock concerns about NYC subway crimes: 'Riders paralyzed with fright'
CNN contributor and NY1 anchor Errol Louis was slammed by Twitter users after he appeared to mock rising concerns about New York City subway crimes.
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
‘We’re asking for emergency aid’: Staten Island immigrant organizations rally to help asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island religious and immigrant leaders gathered at Veterans Park in Port Richmond Sunday afternoon to call for aid for asylum seekers who have arrived in the borough with a dearth of supplies. Around 40 individuals living within hotels in Travis were transported to the...
fox5ny.com
NYC rents softening; landlords offering concessions
NEW YORK - Relief for some New York City renters may be on the way. Real estate agents say record-high rents are finally starting to stabilize. "We are actually at a plateau — people are seeing it slow down," Frances Katzen, an associate broker at Douglas Elliman, said. "Landlords are now putting concessions in — one to two months free rent, which we had not seen the whole of the summer."
