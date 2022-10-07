ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
IFLScience

How To Get A Baby To Stop Crying, According To Science

If you’re a new parent who has found themselves pleading “how do I get my baby to stop crying?!” in the dark hours of the morning (or at any time, for that matter) you’ll be pleased to know that scientists believe they have found a recipe for respite. Their “method to soothe and promote sleep in crying infants” utilizes a little trick called the “transport response”, and you can try it at home.
SheKnows

This Mom Used Her Talents to Remind Parents of NICU Babies That They're Not Alone

The grueling waiting, impatiently checking in with doctors and nurses and your little baby, praying and hoping something good will happen: that is the cycle a NICU baby’s parents face. When your child is in the Neonatal intensive care unit, a lot of emotions run through you, and sometimes it’s difficult to remember to take care of yourself and your emotions. That’s where this Indiana hairdresser comes in. This Indiana mom of a former NICU baby named Sarah Pulley has opened a hospital hair salon with one primary purpose: to pamper parents of high-risk newborns in the NICU at no charge....
BBC

Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying

Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
mrsoaroundtheworld.com

Toddler potty training essentials

This is what we have used to potty train our daughter. Once we had the first definite signs that our 2 year (and a bit) old daughter was ready to potty train, we decided to use our Spain in Summer (and the fact that she could wear dresses and havaianas and little else) to our advantage.
macaronikid.com

Mastering the Toddler Bedtime Routine

Are you struggling getting your little ones to bed? Well, you have come to the right place! It can be challenging to get your little one to sleep when you're tired, frustrated, and ready to go to bed yourself. With that said, nailing down a bedtime routine can be a hefty endeavor for many parents. As our children develop, they start to establish their independence and going to bed brings them a sense of FOMO they refuse to experience. According to the Sleep Foundation, research shows that as many as 20-30% of babies and toddlers have trouble sleeping. So, if this is your reality, you are not alone.
purewow.com

10 Things Our Boomer Parents Just Don’t Understand About Raising Kids Today

Raised before the omnipotent internet, but after the ‘80s latch-key era, we kinda had the best of both worlds. While our parents were the first generation of helicopters, hovering at close range, they were far from being lawnmowers—destroying any obstacle in site. We played outside, but they made sure we wore wear helmets and checked in at certain times. We roamed the local mall, but they weren't far behind, having a coffee at Gloria Jean's. We had sleepovers galore, but only after they checked in with the other parents.
SheKnows

Get Good Habits Started Early With This Training Toothbrush Set That Customers Say Their Babies Love — Now $9 for October's Prime Day

When we need a wonderful product, we didn’t know we needed to make our lives easier as a mom, we go to TikTok. And we found a new goodie to add to our Amazon carts. A TikTok from TikToker @cherishandfavor went pretty viral in the mommy community, garnering over 120,000 views for this one product perfect for teething babies and toddlers. On July 2, 2020, she posted a video of her using FridaBaby Baby’s First Toothbrush on her adorable son — and his face in response to the toothbrush was hysterical. She boasted about the products, saying how easy to use...
The Atlantic

I Tried to Keep My Pregnancy Secret

When I became pregnant, my partner and I, like many expectant individuals, opted not to tell our friends until after the first trimester. But I had an additional goal: for my friends to learn of my pregnancy before advertisers did. I’m a health-privacy scholar, so I know that pregnant individuals are of particular interest to retailers because their purchasing habits change during pregnancy and after birth. Companies are eager to send targeted ads and capture a new customer base. In an attempt to avoid this spamming and, frankly, to see if it was possible, I endeavored to hide my private health status from the advertising ecosystem.
